"Steph’s kryptonite is a lack of rest" - Bruce Fraser on why Steph Curry's gruelling schedule and business demands can wear him out through the year

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors look like legitimate contenders heading into 2022. Curry is one of the favorites to win the MVP and the Warriors are one of the best teams in the league. However, a Warriors assistant coach has revealed a weakness that could affect Curry.

In her most recent mailbag piece for NBC Sports, Kerith Burks spoke to Warriors assistant coach Bruce Fraser, who is more famously known in the Bay Area as "Q." Fraser told Burke that Steph gets tired during the season as games pile on in addition to his obligations to his family and business ventures.

"Steph’s kryptonite is a lack of rest," Fraser told Burke.

With the NBA almost at its halfway point in the regular season, the Warriors rested Steph Curry for the first time last Saturday against the Toronto Raptors. Golden State were also without all of their regular starters, with the exception of Kevon Looney.

Curry was rested, while Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins were nursing minor injuries. Jordan Poole entered the NBA's health and safety protocols as the Warriors tried to avoid a coronavirus outbreak. As of this writing, Wiggins and Damion Lee have joined Poole in health and safety protocols.

Besides exhaustion, some people believe that Steph Curry's weaknesses include defense and turnovers. Curry has stepped up his defense this season, currently ranking sixth in defensive player ratings among all eligible players. Steph is averaging 3.4 turnovers this season, the same as last year.

Steph Curry continues to play at an MVP-level this season

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Steph Curry is a two-time NBA MVP, winning it in 2015 and 2016. He's also the only MVP to be voted unanimously. He came in third last season after having an injury-riddled 2019-20 NBA campaign.

Curry averaged 32.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game last season. He shot 48.2% from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc. He led the league in points per game and made three-points per game at 5.3.

Steph's scoring this season is down to 27.1 points per game, but his 5.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 5.3 threes are on par from last year. He's also shooting the ball fairly okay from the field and in the three-point area. Curry is expected to improve his shooting numbers as the season rolls on.

The key for Steph Curry to become the MVP this season is to keep playing the best defense of his career, the Warriors finishing first in the NBA standings and sustaining or even improving his stats. Curry is ranked sixth in defensive player ratings and first among guards.

The Warriors currently have a 26-5 record and are good for second in the Western Conference standings. They are just half a game behind the Phoenix Suns and it appears the race is going to be a close one towards the end of the season.

