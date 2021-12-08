“Steph to me is the most showtime player I think I’ve ever seen” - Jay Williams praises Steph Curry and calls him the “most revolutionary player ever in the game”

The Golden State Warriors have had an impressive start. Golden State (20-4) is tied with the Phoenix Suns with the best record in the NBA.

The Warriors' depth has been one of the reasons for their success. After two injury-plagued seasons that saw them miss the playoffs, the Warriors have returned to being one of the NBA's most dangerous teams, on offense and defense. Plus, superstar guard Steph Curry has also reasserted himself as one of the best players in the league and the best 3-point shooter on the planet.

When speaking recently on the "Bart & Hahn" show, ESPN basketball analyst and former NBA player Jay Williams talked about how sensational Curry has been.

"Steph to me is the most showtime player I think I’ve ever seen because of how he does it ..."

Jay Williams went into detail about how Curry is doing something remarkable given his size. While the NBA's greatest players have dominated the court with imposing size to dominate the court, Curry is succeeding while being of a smaller frame, by NBA standards, at 6-foot-3. Williams talked about how incredible it is to see a player of Curry's size conquer the game.

"It's the most different thing I've ever seen."

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry continues to wow basketball fans. In 13 seasons, he's established himself as one of the most lethal scorers the game has ever seen, displaying seemingly limitless shooting range.

Curry will soon break the career 3-pointers record that has been held by NBA legend and Hall of Famer Ray Allen since his retirement in 2014. Curry has made 2,958 3-pointers and needs 16 more to surpass Allen's mark of 2,973. With Curry averaging 5.5 3-pointers per game, he should have the record within the next three or four games, barring injury.

The Golden State Warriors superstar has shifted the way the game of basketball is played with his shooting. But that's not the only thing that makes Curry so special as a player. His ability to move without the ball and create opportunities from outside is what makes him such a nightmare for opposing teams.

With the Warriors one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA, it's no surprise to see Curry at the forefront of the MVP race this year. Curry has won the award twice before. This season, Curry is averaging 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 41.6% from 3-point range.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein