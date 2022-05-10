“Steph took us home; he’s incredible” - 5-time NBA All-Star heaps praise on Steph Curry, calls Golden State Warriors' Game 4 win against Memphis “ugly”

Klay Thompson lauded his 'splash brother' Steph Curry for his heroic efforts down the stretch to lead the Warriors to a 101-98 Game 4 win over the Grizzlies. Curry scored 18 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, eight in the last 45 seconds.

The Warriors were outplayed by the Ja Morant-less Memphis side and needed to produce a near-perfect performance towards the end of the match to win. Thompson described the win as 'ugly' after the game and also praised Curry for closing the game, saying (via NBC Sports):

"Just got gritty on defense. Steph took us home on the offensive end, he's incredible. And then just stuck with it, I mean, it was ugly, but we got it done."

The Dubs did not lead the game until there were only 45 seconds left in the match. Steph Curry and company outscored Memphis 39-29 in the last quarter, thanks to their stellar defense and shot-making during that period. They made 10 of 17 field goals, four of eight 3-pointers, and 15 of 17 free throws to close out the match.

Steph Curry's Warriors the only team to grab a 3-1 series lead in round two of the 2022 NBA playoffs

The way the round two series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies started, it seemed as if this matchup stretched to a seven-game contest. Four games in, the Warriors have displayed excellent resiliency to take a commanding 3-1 lead.

Their postseason experience is probably better than most teams in the league right now, thanks to the core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson Draymond Green. These players have helped the team make five straight NBA Finals appearances between 2015 and 2019, winning the title thrice.

Meanwhile, their head coach from their dynasty days, Steve Kerr, is still at the helm, helping the Warriors rejuvenate themselves after two consecutive seasons without playoff basketball.

The Golden State Warriors are now the only team in round two of the playoffs to have a 3-1 series lead. The Bucks-Celtics, Mavericks-Suns and 76ers-Heat series' are all squared 2-2.

Steph Curry and the crew will be hopeful of putting together a solid performance on the road in the next game and bag a series win against the Grizzlies. It will once again give them some extra time to prepare for the next round and help their case in advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time in three years.

