“Steph a traitor like draymond now?” - Stephen Curry’s comical interaction with LeBron James and Anthony Davis sends NBA Twitter in speculation mode 

Stephen Curry's hilarious interactions with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Anthony Davis garnered mixed reactions from NBA fans on social media.

After the team's 125-108 win against LA, Curry was seen sharing a light moment with the Lakers players, and Twitter (now X) was filled with fans sharing their two cents on whether the sharpshooter was now a traitor for fraternizing with the opposition.

Earlier, it was Curry's teammate, Draymond Green, who garnered ample flak for his positive comments on James last season and during the summer.

Fans labeled him as one of those players smooth-talking his way to the Lakers, but the Warriors and Green put an end to those speculations after he re-signed with the team to be part of the Dubs core trio.

Stephen Curry's interaction with LeBron James and Anthony Davis (Twitter)

The reactions that followed were mixed.

Fans had mixed reactions to Stephen Curry's light moment with the Lakers stars (Twitter)

Irrespective of the reactions, it's worth noting that camaraderie between players is one way to show great sportsmanship.

While the likes of Curry, James, Davis, and Green might be intense competitors on the floor, there's no reason to be that way once the game ends.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors edged out the Los Angeles Lakers in their first preseason contest

The Golden State Warriors blew out the Lakes in their preseason opener, and while much can't be made out of the win, it gave Steve Kerr the chance to try out lineups with Chris Paul in the mix.

The seasoned vet's fit alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green has been a topic of discussion with the Warriors ever since his acquisition this summer.

In the end, it was a good day out for Golden State, as they opened their preseason with a win under their belt against LA. Although the Lakers were playing without LeBron James and Austin Reaves on the roster

Curry had 8 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist in 13 minutes, with the rest of the big names playing around the same minutes.

The young duo of Jonathan Kuminga (24 points in 24 minutes) and Moses Moody (15 points in 24 minutes) did the bulk of the damage.

As they head into the regular season, all eyes will be on Stephen Curry who will be their x-factor.

Rest assured that in a high-stakes run, the buddy camaraderie between him and players from other teams will take a backseat as he aims for his fifth championship with the Warriors.