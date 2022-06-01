"Steph is an unselfish superstar and he's willing to put the ball in the hands of the hot player" - Vince Carter outlines the importance of Steph Curry to Golden State Warriors in upcoming NBA Finals

Former NBA player Vince Carter heaped high praise on Steph Curry by calling him an unselfish superstar. The 45-year-old played against the two-time MVP for quite a few years and is well versed with his ability.

Heading into his sixth finals appearance, Steph Curry will be hoping to lead the Golden State Warriors to victory. He would also cement his legacy as an all-time great.

The team faces the Boston Celtics. The Celtics knocked out the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat on their way to the NBA Finals. Carter believes that, although the Celtics have a resolute defense, Curry should prove to be a vital factor.

Carter cited Curry's ability to impact the game in multiple ways. Highlighting the importance of the 34-year-old on ESPN's "Get Up," Vince Carter said:

"Steph is an unselfish superstar, and he's willing to put the ball in the hands of the hot player or the guy who is going or get guys going and that's one of the things that's great about him is that Steph does not need to have the ball to be effective."

Steph Curry has had his share of problems going up against the Celtics. However, he has the experience of playing on the biggest stage and will certainly be looking to get the better of the Celtics and win his fourth championship. Further speaking about Curry's importance in the finals, Carter said:

"His ball movement, his ability to move off the screens and say yes they switch and everything, but you have to have once again the defensive discipline, cause once again when Steph Curry is running off a high double screen or a low baseline screen.

"Well, guess what? Eyes are following him, points switching sometimes and your attentions there and you can run action for Jordan Poole or Klay Thompson on the other side because of the defense has to pay attention to him."

Can Steph Curry win his first Finals MVP by leading the Dubs to the championship?

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors - Game 5

Steph Curry has been vital in the Warriors' run to the NBA Finals this season. His brilliant display in the playoffs helped him win the Western Conference finals MVP award.

However, the 34-year-old has his eyes set on one prize that has eluded him, which is the Finals MVP trophy.

The two-time MVP is averaging 25.9 PPG and 6.2 APG in the playoffs and will be looking to bring his best in the finals. Alongside him, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole will all be important. Steph Curry will be the player that sets the tone for them.

Having won many of the league's most prestigious accolades, a Finals MVP would be a cherry on top of his illustrious career. Many believe it is that trophy that separates him from the discussion of being an All-Time great.

He has a shot to win it this time around, but for that to happen, Curry will have to be at his best. The Celtics have a resolute defensive unit that could lockdown any offense in the league.

The Dubs have the perfect blend of youth and experience. To add strength to their core group of Curry, Green and Thompson, they have Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II and Jonathan Kuminga. These young players have been exciting to watch.

If it all works out well for them, they can certainly win it all. Doing so would help Steph Curry earn the prestigious Finals MVP award that he has been waiting for.

