“Steph won’t let it happen… They won one without him” - Skip Bayless believes there’s no chance Kevin Durant returns to the Warriors, says the front office doesn’t want it

Analyst Skip Bayless said Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors' front office don't want Kevin Durant back, especially after winning a championship without him.

Bayless said:

“Steph won’t let it happen … They won one without him.”

Warriors front office has no interest in Kevin Durant returning

Kevin Durant’s trade request caused the league to erupt with several destination rumors. The most absurd has been him returning to the Warriors. KD left in 2019 because of his victories being devalued, and as his were, Steph’s were as well.

Both moved forward attempting to prove something on their own. Showing they could win would prove they do not need a super team to do so.

1. KD back to Warriors?

2. KD to Suns?

Who will Kevin Durant suit up for next? @RealSkipBayless breaks down trade scenarios:
1. KD back to Warriors?
2. KD to Suns?
3. KD for Anthony Davis?

Steph Curry did that this year, and after he did, many believe there is no way he would want Durant back on his squad.

While the Warriors won the championship over the Boston Celtics, Durant failed to win a single playoff game, getting swept by Boston. Those coniciding occurrences help the Warriors' narrative even more.

After Draymond Green and Durant got into a heated battle on the sideline while with Golden State, Durant arguably would never return anyway.

In 2018, Green told Durant that the Warriors did not need him anyway, and Durant proceeded to leave the court.

Green proved that this year, and if Curry wanted Durant back, Durant and Draymond likely would have no interest.

Durant still has to prove to himself and everybody else that he can win a championship on his own squad. Whether he has the proper help or not, the looming narrative of him needing superstar-level help needs to end. KD has to manage to do that himself.

That could have happened even in Brooklyn, with Kyrie Irving and James Harden, because it was regarded as Durant’s squad. Attracting great players into that squad was largely his doing, and if they had won, he would have been celebrated.

Unfortunately for KD, the situation did not work out in anyone's favor, and now Durant is moving forward in his career.

KD remains an elite-level, two-time champion superstar nonetheless. The man is one of the greatest shooters in history no matter how he gained his Finals victories.

As a result, any team would be lucky to have him accenting their roster. The problem that remains, however, is the amount of players and draft picks it will take to get Durant. Teams want players who can bring them a championship, and Durant has only proved to be that player with Golden State.

After the Warriors proved they can do it on their own, the front office will not dispose of their inventory to get Durant back. They will hold their already full, championship-level squad and grow forward like they have been.

