“I saw Stephen A sit down with KD, that’s what needs to happen with Kyrie, unless it real beef” - NBA analyst says he’s tired of Stephen A. Smith’s feud with Kyrie Irving, says Stephen A’s comments come off as personal

After an intensely personal rivalry between Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith, NBA analyst Marcus "Swagu" Spears believes the two need to talk. The former NFL star believes the feud has gone too far and is tired of it.

During a recent segment on his podcast with Kendrick Perkins, Spears spoke about feeling uncomfortable about the situation.

"I have been uncomfortable at times with him going after Kyrie because I just felt like it was too much. I felt like, 'Bro, it's time to leave this alone. Everybody knows how you feel about it, right.' I understand what this is. He made the video. Kyrie responded, and now he responded again. It's like, 'Bro, both of you are respectfully at the top of what y'all do, right."

Swagu also believes that the divisiveness of their issues has led to more divisiveness between their supporters.

"Both of y'all are guys that are very visible. People pay attention to you. A lot of people ride for you. It's almost like the same type of energy from whatever side you fall on Stephen A. or Kyrie. You love them, or you hate them. There really ain't no middle ground for both of those guys."

The lack of middle ground between them could make Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith's situation worse. Still, Spears believes that a potential meeting between the two could rectify the situation.

Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith could be working toward a meeting that has been going on too long

Swagu believes that the feud between Irving and Smith has lasted way too long.

Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith's issues are becoming increasingly personal, and Swagu thinks they have gone on too long. He also believes their mutual relationship with Rod Strickland could be the solution.

"I do know that it's been a lot of Kyrie Irving's focus from Stephen A. Kyrie is finally saying something back. I hope, at some point, they can link up. Kyrie said he talked to his father, uncle, or whatever. I know his uncle is Rod Strickland. And Stephen, I think they've got a relationship, know each other, or whatever. Ultimately, bro, it's this has been going on too long."

Swagu is not the only person who believes that the Irving-Smith issues have gone too far or too long. Some have even taken to Twitter to voice their opinions on the current situation between the two.

Jeff Lightsy Jr. @jlightsy7 Im late but Stephen A's obsession with Kyrie Irving is getting kinda weird dawg

SWAGGY C @SwaggyCTV I know Stephen A. Smith has a job to do .. and I know Kyrie Irving could've just gotten vaccinated & played ..



But NO GM or OWNER was thinking of a "1 year contract basis" before Stephen A repeatedly said on TV. Now it's gospel for every team.



Kyrie is very upset & I get it.

Shaun King @shaunking @stephenasmith



You’ve moved away from analysis and professional opinions regarding Kyrie to something strange and personal. It’s not OK.



I say that as a man that has gotten along well with both of you offline. @KyrieIrving Stephen A.You’ve moved away from analysis and professional opinions regarding Kyrie to something strange and personal. It’s not OK.I say that as a man that has gotten along well with both of you offline.

Regardless of how personal things have gotten between the two, there is always a way back from the edge. A conversation between the two could be the solution to mending the fence between Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith.

