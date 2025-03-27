Throughout his NBA career, LeBron James has starred in some epic rivalries. LeBron James vs. Paul Pierce, LeBron James vs. the Boston Celtics, LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry, and some others.

However, he's now picked a fight with someone who happens to have one of the largest platforms on Earth. His feud with ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith continues to escalate, this time with James mocking Smith with a video of him boxing after the pundit claimed that he would've 'swung on him' if he tried to fight him.

Truth to form, Smith didn't address that until Thursday's edition of 'First Take,' and he didn't mince his words about the four-time NBA champion:

"That's how petty you've become? You're LeBron James; you're that butthurt about the things that I'm saying? Smith asked. "When has LeBron James ever done something like that? But suddenly, you're doing that as it pertains to me. This man is in his feelings. I wonder why? Could it be because I don't believe you're the GOAT?"

Smith has always had Michael Jordan ahead of James, but he's repeatedly claimed that being No. 2 in NBA history should be considered a major honor.

Stephen A. Smith says he's protected LeBron James

Stephen A. Smith, who has always uplifted LeBron James and has celebrated his career, also claimed that James should be thankful for all the things he hasn't discussed:

“I never brought up really and never really discussed why you were not at Kobe Bryant's memorial service," he said. "I never really brought up or discussed why you did not attend Dwyane Wade's induction when that man was directly responsible for you capturing a championship for the first time in your career."

Smith ripped James for not attending Dwyane Wade's Hall of Fame induction ceremony and hinted at having plenty of dirty laundry to air if he continues this fight.

This all started when James approached Smith midway through during the Lakers' game against the New York Knicks on Mar. 6 to tell him to stop talking about his son, Bronny. And even though Smith claimed that it was all water under the bridge, things have only escalated since that day.

ESPN has had plenty to do in building James' legacy, and with LeBron taking shots at Brian Windhorst and the face of the network, the coverage he's going to get might have a very different tone going forward.

