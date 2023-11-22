Stephen A. Smith answers Start, Bench, Cut question involving Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey and Jamal Murray

Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey and Jamal Murray are three of the most exciting young guards in today’s NBA. Haliburton is the Indiana Pacers’ leader while Maxey plays second fiddle to Joel Embiid in Philadelphia. Murray is two-time MVP Nikola Jokic’s co-star with the Denver Nuggets, the defending champs. Fans are wondering who would be a coach’s dream to start, bench, or cut if they were to play for the same team.

Having all three in one team is just next to impossible considering the position they play and the new salary cap. Stephen A. Smith, in his podcast, had this to say about such conundrum:

(41:50 mark)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Tyrese Haliburton. Tyrese Maxey. Jamal Murray. … Nobody’s getting cut from that list. … I would tell you that Jamal Murray is gonna be a starter because he’s a champion and a sniper and we know how special he is. His pedigree has been proven.

“Tyrese Maxey is coming on strong. … Haliburton is a bigger guard doing special things. I’d have both Haliburton and Maxey coming off the bench. But I’d have Haliburton start before Maxey. Maxey is the energizer bunny who can come off the bench and still do the things you see him do.”

Out of the three Jamal Murray is the only one with a championship pedigree. He lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy last season when Denver won the championship. Murray was a key to the title run that some would even say the Nuggets would not have beaten the Miami Heat if “Glitch” was not around.

Tyrese Maxey has taken a more prominent role for the Philadelphia 76ers, particularly with James Harden’s trade to the LA Clippers. With the keys to the engine in his hands, the former Kentucky standout has been playing like an All-Star. He is averaging career high in points (26.8 PPG), assists (7.1 APG) and rebounds (4.8 RPG). Maxey is the early favorite to win the Most Improved Player of the Year award.

Tyrese Haliburton, meanwhile, is the only one with an All-Star selection among the three. Haliburton was named a reserve in last season’s annual event. The Indiana Pacers’ starting point guard could make it back to the event this season with the way he has been playing.

Expand Tweet

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging career-highs in points (23.5 PPG) and assists (11.6 APG), which is the best in the NBA. The Pacers just topped the East Group A bracket following their win over the Atlanta Hawks. Haliburton was electric, finishing with 37 points, 16 assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block.

Tyrese Maxey, Tyrese Haliburton and Jamal Murray will play key roles for their respective teams

Tyrese Haliburton is the unquestioned leader of the Indiana Pacers. It’s safe to say that the team goes only as far as he can take them. Indiana had a good start last season but faltered after Haliburton suffered injuries.

Tyrese Maxey will be Sixers coach Nick Nurse’s second-most important player after Joel Embiid. Philly’s success will hinge on the two superstars’ ability to carry the team.

The Denver Nuggets are 2-3 in their last three games. Nikola Jokic has been putting up monster numbers but the team clearly misses Jamal Murray’s presence. Denver’s pick-and-roll game hasn’t been as lethal without the big-time guard orchestrating the plays.