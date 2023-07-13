On a recent episode of his podcast, Stephen A. Smith decided to touch on a recent post that has gone viral on social media. That being a text message thread of a barber trying to charge over $1,100 for a haircut.

As expected, Stephen A. Smith thought this was completely insane. He also took this as an opportunity to joke on himself. Stating that he would pay that much if they could help him out in the hairline department.

The longtime ESPN host is often ragged on about his hairline, similar to LA Lakers star LeBron James. While discussing the viral tweet, Smith said he'd pay that much if they create an entirely new hairline for him.

"My immediate response to that is I perfectly understand that if it's coming from me because I'm trying to create a hairline. So obviously I need all the help I can get."

Stephen A. Smith isn't scared to joke about his hair

While some might be scared to talk about their insecurities on a grand stage, that isn't the case with Stephen A. Smith. He understands that his hairline leaves him open for jokes and embraces it. On one occasion, he did it at the expense of a current NBA player.

A couple weeks ago, a side-by-side photo of Dennis Schroder went viral. In the photos, it's clear that his hairline has drastically changed since the start of his career. When Smith got a hold of this, he decided to have some fun. He quoted the tweet and stated that there is hair out there worse than his own.

Schroder spent this season with the LA Lakers, where he averaged 12.6 points and 4.5 assists across 66 games. He then entered free agency this offseason where he signed a two-year, $25.4 million deal to join the Toronto Raptors.

