Stephen A. Smith backpedals as Bronny James erupts for career-high

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Mar 21, 2025 16:39 GMT
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers
Earlier this year, Stephen A. Smith was vocal about Bronny James not being ready for the NBA yet. Following his viral encounter with LeBron James and a career-night from the rookie guard, the longtime analyst has changed his tune.

While the LA Lakers ended up suffering a blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, Bronny got an extended opportunity to play due to the roster being shorthanded. He made the most of his time on the floor, posting a career-high 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field.

During Friday's episode of "First Take," Stephen A. chimed in with his latest thoughts on Bronny James. He applauded his play and admitted to being impressed by the former second-round pick.

"I was very impressed," Stephen A. said. "I've always believed that this kid has the potential, once I watched him, to be in the NBA."

(This is a developing story.)

