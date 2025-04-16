Stephen A. Smith backs James Harden to buck trend of playoff failures against Nikola Jokic's Nuggets in NBA playoffs

After leading the charge for the team all season, James Harden now begins preparing to help the LA Clippers contend in the playoffs. Despite his history on the big stage, one longtime analyst is confident the former MVP will deliver a strong performance.

The Clippers battled for playoff position until the last day of the season and managed to avoid having to go through the play-in. Securing the fifth seed in the Western Conference, LA is set to face off against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in round one.

During Wednesday's episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith gave his thoughts on this first-round matchup. He expects Harden to overcome his reputation in the postseason and help the Clippers secure a victory in the series.

"I believe Harden is going to show up in this series," Stephen A. said. "I believe the James Harden you've seen of the past was a model of inconsistency, had a lot of bad moments in the playoffs. Had moments where people felt he gave up.

I think the good part of James Harden shows up."

Harden has stepped up in a big way for the Clippers all season, putting together his first All-Star campaign since 2022. Now, he is tasked with being a focal point for LA as they look to fulfill their championship aspirations. Alongside a healthy Kawhi Leonard, this duo has turned the Clippers into a dark horse threat to contend in the West playoffs.

Facing off against one of the league's top talents in round one will be no easy task. That said, Stephen A. seems adamant that Harden is ready to silence his critics.

