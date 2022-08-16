"I got Ben Simmons, I got Kyrie Irving, I got KD" - Stephen A. Smith believes Brooklyn Nets still have the mettle to come out of the East

Despite reiterating his trade request to Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai, a Kevin Durant trade doesn't seem to be happening any time soon. While it appears the relationship between Durant and the Nets is unfixable, many want to see the team hold its ground. Stephen A. Smith thinks Brooklyn could represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals if they can get the former MVP back on board.

On ESPN's "First Take," Smith said that the Nets have the pieces to make a run at the title.

"I got Ben Simmons, I got Kyrie Irving, I got KD. You know what I got with that? I got arguably the favorites to win the East."

"You ain't going no damn place this season. Maybe next summer we can talk about this. You gonna get me this year with a full team on the court. Kevin Durant stays here. If I'm Joe Tsai, your ass ain't going nowhere. You staying right here."

Can a healthy Brooklyn Nets team make a run at the NBA title?

While Stephen A. Smith is known for sometimes saying outlandish things, his thoughts on the Nets may have merit. If Durant were to buy in for another year, Brooklyn could be in the mix to contend.

After a long wait, Ben Simmons is expected to make his Nets debut. There is no telling what shape Simmons will be in, but the Nets are getting an All-Star caliber player back this season.

With two superstar-level talents leading the charge, Simmons can easily slide in as a playmaker. Along with being one of the league's most versatile defenders, Simmons is also an elite-level facilitator. He could thrive in Brooklyn, given the array of three-point specialists they have on the roster.

The Nets may have one of the best cores in the league. Durant and Irving are a lethal offensive duo, and Simmons is a perfect complement. If they decide to take the floor together, they have the talent to go toe-to-toe with just about anyone.

