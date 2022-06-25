“Some special things developing in Detroit, think Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars” - Stephen A. Smith believes the Detroit Pistons were the winners of the NBA draft, cites the backcourt of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey

The Detroit Pistons looked poised to add another important piece heading into the draft, and they chose Jaden Ivey with the fifth selection. It looks as if the team has found their running mate for rising star Cade Cunningham.

But the Pistons weren't done just yet. Detroit was also able to add talented Memphis big man Jalen Duren in a draft day trade with the New York Knicks. It gave the Pistons two of the most intriguing young talents in the draft, who were both selected within the top-12.

After an impressive draft haul last year, general manager Troy Weaver stole the spotlight once again. Speaking today on ESPN's "First Take," analyst Stephen A. Smith applauded the Pistons, saying:

“Some special things developing in Detroit, think Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars.”

Detroit Pistons select Jaden Ivey with the fifth pick

Jaden Ivey is heading to the Detroit Pistons.

The Detroit Pistons were able to add Jaden Ivey, one of the most electrifying players in college basketball last year. Ivey was a highlight machine for the Purdue Boilermakers throughout the 2021-22 NCAA season. The rare combination of athleticism and quickness makes Ivey a potential star at the next level.

The addition of Ivey alongside Cade Cunningham gives the Pistons one of the most exciting young backcourts in the league. The Pistons are adding the necessary pieces to take serious strides forward in their rebuild. Ivey averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last year.

His grandfather, James Hunter, played for the Detroit Lions.



Full-circle moment for Ivey to get drafted by the Pistons Jaden Ivey's mom, Niele, played for the Detroit Shock.His grandfather, James Hunter, played for the Detroit Lions.Full-circle moment for Ivey to get drafted by the Pistons Jaden Ivey's mom, Niele, played for the Detroit Shock.His grandfather, James Hunter, played for the Detroit Lions.Full-circle moment for Ivey to get drafted by the Pistons ❤️ https://t.co/bF6jTsSsd6

The move to acquire Jalen Duren was also a massive get for the Pistons. Duren was one of the youngest players in college basketball last year and could become a dynamic two-way weapon at the next level.

At six-foot-10, 250 pounds, Duren is a physical freak of nature with a rare combination of power and athleticism. Duren will still be just 18 years old when he plays his first game. However, he has the upside to be a perfect fit in Detroit alongside Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

