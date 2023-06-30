Stephen A. Smith believes Kyrie Irving has 'leverage' over Mavericks: "What the hell were you doing losing Jalen Brunson"

In a recent podcast, renowned ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith claimed Kyrie Irving holds significant leverage over the Dallas Mavericks.

According to Smith, the Mavericks could have prevented their setbacks in the previous season had they not experienced the departures of crucial players such as Jalen Brunson due to free agency.

With Kyrie Irving's free agency looming, Mavericks have prioritized his re-signing, despite missing the NBA's play-in tournament this year.

According to ESPN, should he decide to re-sign, the talented lead guard could potentially sign a mammoth five-year agreement worth $272.9 million. This reportedly reduces to a four-year agreement worth $201.7 million, in case he decides to join any other team.

Smith said:

Kyrie Irving actually has leverage. If you're the Dallas Mavericks, what you going to do? It wasn't Kyrie's fault that things didn't work out in Dallas. Kyrie Irving did what he was supposed to do. Kyrie Irving did his job.

He added:

What the hell you give away both St. Spencer dealing with the and Dorie and Finney Smith for? By the way, if you're the Dallas Mavericks, what the hell were you doing losing Jalen Brunson? You know, a free agency.

Kyrie Irving's joining the Mavericks alongside Luka Doncic in February was expected to elevate the team's performance. Irving scored with an average of 27.1 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.1 rebounds across 60 games during the 2022-23 season. The trade package that brought him to Dallas included notable assets such as Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and future draft picks.

Stephen A. Smith highlighted the importance of retaining Jalen Brunson, who performed exceptionally well both in the playoffs and alongside Doncic. Smith questioned the Mavericks' decision to let Brunson go in free agency, emphasizing the need for additional talent and support for the team.

The outcome of Irving's decision will undoubtedly impact the team's future and its quest for redemption after a disappointing season.

Kyrie Irving's Potential Move to the Phoenix Suns Gains Momentum

In recent days, speculation about Kyrie Irving's potential transfer to the Phoenix Suns has gained considerable traction. Adrian Wojnarowski's report on Irving's imminent contract extension with the Dallas Mavericks sparked rumors and speculation.

However, Chris Haynes countered that report by suggesting the Phoenix Suns had approached Irving as a potential addition to their roster. The Suns, who have recently separated from Chris Paul and require an exceptional point guard, Irving is perceived as the perfect candidate to fill that gap.

Moreover, Irving's strong bond with Kevin Durant might play a role in his choice. Their connection might have a noteworthy impact as they strive to compensate for the objectives they could not achieve during their stint with the Brooklyn Nets.

While the NBA's collective bargaining agreement presents some challenges for the Suns to acquire Irving, including being hard-capped and limited in available exceptions, they are still in the race.

The Mavericks, however, remain the frontrunners to re-sign Irving, hoping to secure his commitment early in free agency to aid in recruiting other free agents.

