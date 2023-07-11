Following an unwavering 11-year commitment to the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard has officially made a trade request. This does not come as a shock, given that the Blazers have been unable to construct a championship-contending team around Lillard's immense talent. However, to the surprise of many, the Portland organization is not displaying a sense of urgency in parting ways with their star player.

Lillard has made it known that his preferred trade destination is the Miami Heat, and the Blazers are fully aware of his wishes. However, rather than promptly addressing the situation, the organization appears to be prolonging the inevitable separation.

Notably, Stephen A. Smith has shared his views on Portland's handling of the Lillard trade situation, shedding light on the controversy. Smith pointed out that the Blazers had all the time in the world to make the right moves while having the star point guard by their side. What's unsettling to Smith is the fact that people have a problem with Lillard wanting to contend for a title outside of Portland.

"'I'm [Damian Lilard] trying to win a championship'", Smith said. "'I want to be in Miami with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in a culture led by Pat Riley with one of the greatest coaches ever in Erik Spoelstra.' That's a problem? ... You've had ample time if you're the Portland Trail Blazers," Smith said on The Stephen A. Smith Show.

Damian Lillard wishes to join Miami Heat

Portland Trail Blazers v Boston Celtics

After staying loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers for over a decade, Damian Lillard finally wants to be out. This decision has been 11 years in the making considering how the Blazers handled their superstar. The 32-year-old has always expressed his desire to win a championship with Portland. However, the organization has always struggled to secure the right pieces for the team.

Because of the unfavorable situation, fans have been advising Lillard over the years to ditch Portland and try to chase a ring with another team. Now that he has decided to do so, the NBA community seems divided. Nevertheless, Damian Lillard seems unfazed and is enthusiastic about taking his talents to South Beach. Hopefully, the Miami Heat can come up with a deal the Blazers can't resist.

