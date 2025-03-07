Stephen A. Smith calls out Charles Barkley amid former MVP's beef with Kendrick Perkins: "Gonna be some folks waiting to call you a fool" 

Stephen A. Smith minced no words as the ESPN analyst shared his two cents on the ongoing war of words between Charles Barkley and Kendrick Perkins. The former Phoenix Suns superstar earlier called out Perkins on the 'Lakers saving the NBA' narrative calling him a "fool" on national television.

This garnered a reply from Perkins, who didn't back down from his blunt take. Later, Smith took to X (formerly Twitter) to weigh in on the matter. He cautioned the former MVP that there would be folks waiting to give him a response after the ESPN move.

"Yo Chuck, stop the b.s. with the “y’all.” Attach a name to it. I know I’ve been talking about @cavs being the No.1 threat to the @Celtics . Once you come over here, there’s gonna be some folks waiting to call YOU a fool. P.S. You know I love ya, though. See y’all soon. Yo @TheJetOnTNT ….workbook those free throws😀. Love y’all."

Perkins and Charles Barkley's beef has been doing the rounds on social media, and safe to say, that neither backing down will see more fireworks incoming.

"Y'all idiots": Charles Barkley blasts ESPN's Kendrick Perkins for discussing "Lakers and Warriors all the time"

Earlier, Charles Barkley called out Kendrick Perkins and ESPN for putting the spotlight on the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He called the former Boston Celtics a fool while at it.

"I want all the smoke... the Lakers are doing great... Y'all are idiots because y'all talk about the Lakers and the Warriors all the time... Oklahoma City [Thunder] and the Cavs been ballin' for six months."

Barkley believed the focus must also be on the Cleveland Cavaliers and the OKC Thunder, the top seeds in their respective conferences and the only teams with a 50-win record this season. With Perkins and Smith clapping back, only time will tell what response Barkley comes up with next.

