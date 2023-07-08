Stephen A. Smith has often gotten into quarrles on social media, and is back at it again. This time, his target is a current NBA player.

On Friday morning, New York Knicks forward Josh Hart was getting a workout in during the offseason. On a TV screen near him, footage of Stephen A. Smith getting shots up on an NBA court. Hart then decided to have some fun and tag the ESPN analysts in a video on his Twitter account.

As expected, Smith did not let his joke slide. He responded to Hart by bringing up something from the past that he called him out on. A few months back, the veteran wing admitted that he tried breast milk.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith

You still mad at me for getting on you for publicizing sucking on breast milk? twitter.com/joshhart/statu… Josh Hart @joshhart Had to pause my workout to say….Hell No @stephenasmith Had to pause my workout to say….Hell No @stephenasmith https://t.co/LxO2YueeZV Haaaaa. Don’t even try it broYou still mad at me for getting on you for publicizing sucking on breast milk? Haaaaa. Don’t even try it bro 😀😀😀You still mad at me for getting on you for publicizing sucking on breast milk?😀😀😀 twitter.com/joshhart/statu…

Josh Hart @joshhart Have yall ever tasted yall significant others breast milk? Asking for a friend Have yall ever tasted yall significant others breast milk? Asking for a friend

Hart, 28, is coming of his sixth season in the NBA. In 76 games with the Portland Trail Blazers and New York Knicks this year, he averaged 9.8 rebounds, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

What did Stephen A. Smith say about Josh Hart?

When Josh Hart made that tweet, many people reacted to it. One of the funniest being his teammate Jalen Brunson, who told Hart to delete his phone number.

Stephen A. Smith also chimed in when the post went viral. However, he took it to his podcast. While he admitted that Hart is weird for posting something like this, he did admit that he wants he to remain with the New York Knicks going forward.

"I'm like damn. Josh, what the hell man?... Josh Hart is a weird one, but he is someone I hope remains a New York Knick."

After Smith posted the clip from his podcast to social media, Hart couldn't help but laugh at the rant.

In the end, Smith got his wish. Hart had the option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, but declined. Instead, he will be with the Knicks for at least one more season.

Part of why Hart decided to stay likely had to do with personnel on the team. As most know, Hart and Jalen Brunson were teammates together in college at Villanova. On top of that, the Knicks signed another one of their old teammates in free agency. After one season with the Golden State Warriors, Donte DiVincenzo is heading to New York on a four-year, $50 million deal.

