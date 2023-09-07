Aside from ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith has branched out to doing his own show on his YouTube channel. The longtime analysts recently had a critic on to clear the air on some of his recent remarks.

On "The Stephen A. Smith Show," a wide range of topics are covered. He'll talk about what's going on in sports, worldwide news and even lets viewers call in and ask him questions. Even with his great success on ESPN, Stephen A. is always looking ahead to what's next.

Recently, ex-ESPN employee shared his thoughts on the new show. Dan Le Batard went on his show and stated that the show is dumb in his eyes. Stephen A. decided to have him on a guest to discuss the comments in person. He did not hold back when airing his thoughts to Le Batard.

"You talked about my show being dumb," Smith said. "Have you seen some of the stuff that happens on the Dan Le Batard Show?"

Le Batard used to be an on-air talent at ESPN, but walked away from the network in 2021.

Dan Le Batard has taken multiple shots at Stephen A. Smith is recent months

Calling his show stupid is not the first time Dan Le Batard has had something to say about Stephen A. Smith. He feels the NBA reporter and analyst has ruined debate television in the world of sports.

A few months ago, Le Batard did not hold back when sharing voicing his opinions on Stephen A. and Skip Bayless. He feels those two completely changed the game, but not in a good way.

"I don't like what he's done to sports television. I think he's made it dumber," Le Batard said.

Le Batard's biggest gripe with Stephen A. and Bayless is what they created. He feels that their success and style of debate television has created a lot of imposters in the industry.

The former ESPN host stated that he wanted to talk to Stephen A. about this, and he ended up getting his wish. While on his show, he had a chance to defend his comments. Le Batard also gave his thoughts on the industry changing as a whole.

As we've seen in his recent quarrels with LeBron James' agent Rich Paul, Stephen A. is not someone who backs down to criticism. He gave Le Batard an outlet to speak his mind while also defending himself and what he's built.