Stephen A. Smith continues verbal attacks at LeBron James, taking aim at his comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Stephen A Smith continued his criticism of LeBron James following the All-Star's extraordinary claim that Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo would have scored 250 points in a game if he played in the '70s.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, James touched on the subject of the NBA eras and how playing styles have changed over the decades.

"You trying to tell me Giannis wouldn't be able to play an NBA game in the 70’s? Giannis would have 250 points in a game in the 70’s," said James.

During an episode of ESPN's First Take, Smith didn't hold back when addressing LeBron James' latest comments, going as far as to call them "disrespectful" and "resentment" toward former NBA players.

"It's still disrespectful to the previous eras," said Smith. "When he does what he does on that level, that's him passive aggressively yet again finding a way to take shots. Inherently, he has a problem with himself being compared to dudes from previous eras"

The style of play in the NBA has significantly changed over the last 50 years. Players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid have combined technique, skill, and athleticism, altering the way the game is played in the process. James seemed to suggest that there is no comparison when sizing up today's generation with players from the '70s.

The well-known media personality proceeded to say that James may not have had the same level of success if he had faced off against some of the game's all-time greats.

"I believe going up against the old guard like Jordan and them, they would have stopped him," said Smith. "Nobody was going to impede, Kobe, nobody was going to impede MJ, nobody was going to impede Duncan and people like that."

LeBron James is the NBA's all-time leading scorer, overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's previous record in 2023. The LA Lakers guard currently has 41,965 regular-season points and counting.

Stephen A. Smith blasts LeBron James following his comments on face of the league

Stephen A. Smith on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome. Photo Credit: Imagn

Stephen A. Smith has been one of LeBron James' biggest critics over the last few months. In February, he came after the NBA veteran for his comments surrounding Anthony Edwards becoming the face of the league.

Following a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, James was asked by reporters about the next face of the NBA, and replied by criticising the press for their negative portrayal of players.

"Why do you want to be the face of the league when all the people that cover our game and talk about our game on a day-to-day basis s--t on everybody?" James said.

Smith, however, fired back at James for calling out the media. During an episode of First Take, he made the following statement:

"That's BS. I'm gonna call it as I see it, this is straight BS. I don't appreciate what he said," said Smith.

"I don't appreciate what he said," said Smith. "We could sit up there and say something smells like perfume, they’ll accuse us of saying it’s passing gas. No matter what we say about these players, there’s always something for them to complain about."

Smith then called out the four-time NBA champion for constantly complaining about the media and not being able to withstand negative observations.

Is Stephen A. Smith just doing his job, or is LeBron James living in his head rent-free?

