Stephen A. Smith defends Fox anchor from WNBA fan vitriol by recalling Dave Chappelle's joke about LeBron James

On Tuesday, ESPN reporter Stephen A. Smith defended Fox anchor Megyn Kelly from WNBA fan vitriol after she discussed the difference in skill between NBA and WNBA players. Smith stood up for Kelly by recalling comedian Dave Chappelle's joke about LeBron James during one of his comedy specials. The two examined various subjects, including the dynamics between men's and women's sports.

Ad

During a recent episode of the 'Megyn Kelly Show, ' Stephen A. Smith made a guest appearance, as he was questioned by Kelly on various sports-related topics. This included a discussion about who would win in a game between Stephen Curry and Caitlin Clark.

"If you took the actual Steph Curry and put him against Caitlin (Clark) in a one-on-one contest, where they both went at it with their all. With all of their physical gifts and their gifts on the basketball court, what would happen?" she questioned. (From 1:10:50 onwards)

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Smith explained that Clark would "likely lose" but did extend an olive branch by mentioning Sabrina Ionescu, who went toe-to-toe with Stephen Curry in a shooting contest in 2024. However, the ESPN reporter defended Kelly's query from WNBA fan vitriol by recalling Dave Chappelle's comments on LeBron James.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Dave Chappelle, the noted comedian, said What if LeBron James had decided to transition to being a woman. He would score 800 points a game ... So when somebody like you comes along and you are very passionate about it and you are going at folks for okaying this stuff, they want to attack you," he explained. (1:11:50 onwards).

Ad

Ad

Smith's support for Kelly stems from her approach in revealing the physical difference between men and women in sports. She has long been an advocate for banning trans-athletes from women's sports and continues to debate with experts and fans alike about the unjust nature of this practice.

Stephen A. Smith calls out Knicks president Leon Rose after firing head coach Tom Thibodeau: "Stop being a coward."

New York native Stephen A. Smith called out Knicks president Leon Rose after he fired head coach Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday. The decision came days after the Knicks' elimination by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. Smith was not pleased by this decision and took shots at Rose for firing Thibodeau.

Ad

During a segment of NBA Today on ESPN, Smith was asked about his thoughts on Rose's decision to fire Thibodeau. He explained that the former needed to make a public statement instead of relying on social media.

"Get the hell in front of a microphone and a camera and answer questions. Stop being a coward," he said.

Expand Tweet

Thibs was let go after taking the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years. This decision came as a shock, especially given their performance this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More