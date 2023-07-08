Stephen A. Smith, father of 2, wishes to get married 'someday' -"I hope to walk down that aisle"

In a recent episode of the Stephen A. Smith show, the ESPN anchor opened up about his personal life.

There, Smith discussed his hopes of getting married as he hopes to 'walk down that aisle.'

"Contrary to what you may believe, although I'm 55 and a father of two, I have never been married," Smith said. "I am not against marriage at all. In fact, I hope to be married someday. I hope to walk down that aisle.

"I hope to walk down that aisle. I hope to be standing there on the altar and waiting for my beautiful bride to come sauntering down the aisle. I want to see that. I really, really do. Now, me, personally, I will prioritize the honeymoon more so than the wedding. That's just me."

He concluded:

"I just tell you, right now, just as me, I would prioritize the honeymoon more than the actual cost of the wedding, you understand? And I think about our life, and I certainly wouldn't want to deplete funds, and I don't think you should all, either. But nevertheless, the wedding, as is the case for the ring, is for her."

Smith continued:

"It's not really for you as dudes, you understand it, right? Of course, I'm talking to the heterosexual couples out there because I am one. Those who are flow in a different direction, that's perfectly fine.

"That's your business. I'm just telling you, a man heterosexually that is marrying a woman, the ring is for her. The wedding's for her. The honeymoon's for y'all, and the life thereafter is for y'all, but the ring and the honeymoon is for her."

Stephen A. Smith, a prominent figure in sports media, is known for his frequent presence at events across the United States. Considering his busy schedule, it's understandable that he may need to take a temporary hiatus if he chooses to get married in the future.

Stephen A. Smith sends message to haters

Recently, ESPN has been undergoing a round of cuts to their staff. Multiple high-ranking employees have been let go by the sporting giant. However, Stephen A Smith - ESPN's star anchor - has remained with the company.

During a recent episode of his Stephen A. Smith show, the veteran anchor shared a message with people who wondered why he wasn't released by the company.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith A quick message to the haters out there A quick message to the haters out there https://t.co/17txXHouv0

"Let me address something to some of the haters out there about me. Y'all can kiss my a** twice. I'm talking directly to the people in the industry who sat up there saying:

"'Why isn’t he gone?" Ladies and gentlemen, we got a few people at ESPN getting paid more than me. They don't have a number-one show. They don't have the top ratings. They don't generate more revenue. How come y'all didn't bring their names up? And by the way, none of them are black. How come you don’t bring their names up?'"

At 55, Stephen A. Smith will likely remain at the top of the ESPN totem pole for quite some time, especially if he continues to entertain and draw monster numbers, as he's doing currently.

