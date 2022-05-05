"Michael Jordan would tell you, Dennis Rodman is a Hall of Famer" - Stephen A. Smith makes a compelling argument for former DPOY being a future HOF

Draymond Green is known for his high intensity defense, being the Golden State Warriors’ anchor on the floor. But every now and then, his intensity gets him into trouble with the officials — as it did in Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The series has been quite physical so far, and we’ve seen two ejections — Draymond Green in Game 1 and Dillon Brooks in Game 2.

There were accusations of Green being a dirty player thrown around after he snatched Brandon Clarke’s jersey to receive a Flagrant 2 foul. This forced him off the floor after just 17 minutes.

With Dillon Brooks receiving the same treatment in Game 2, Chris Russo and Stephen A. Smith discussed the issue. On their "First Take" segment, Stephen A. Smith dismissed the notion that Green is a dirty player immediately, stating:

“Draymond isn’t known as a dirty player, don’t give him that reputation.”

Stephen A. Smith then praised Green as the catalyst to the team’s offensive structure. He's been essential to their three championships with his defensive prowess.

Stephen A. Smith highlighted Green’s contributions to his team’s success and his status in the league, stating:

“When you talk to Michael Jordan, Michael Jordan would tell you Dennis Rodman is a Hall of Famer. It ain’t just about scoring, it’s about rebounding, it’s about defending, it’s about all of the things that come with it.”

“There are certain guys in the NBA that don’t need to be in the Hall of Fame — that’s a fact, that’s true. But Draymond Green ain’t one of them. You know it and I know it.”

Green has been effective for the Warriors in the playoffs so far, averaging 8.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists. On the defensive end, he’s averaging 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals — doing everything he can to put his team in a better position.

Stephen A. Smith feels Draymond Green is crucial to the Warriors' success

Green has spent 10 seasons in the league, making the playoffs in eight of them. That much experience should have taught him that the playoffs are very different from the regular season, with much higher stakes.

In such situations, Green bickering with officials on calls with regularity has proven to be a problem. The Warriors lost 17 games without him this season, showing how important he is to the team’s system.

Stephen A. Smith also highlighted why Green gets a lot of technical fouls, stating:

"Draymond gets technical fouls because he berates the officials. He's constantly arguing with them about the decisions they make."

With the Warriors returning to the playoffs after two seasons, Green needs to realize that the team will need him to be on the floor.

Complaining to the referees on every other call doesn't really help the team, but Green’s availability does — and is crucial to their success in the playoffs.

