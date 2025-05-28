Stephen A. Smith gets called out by fellow ESPN colleague after Tyrese Haliburton's explosive outing

Stephen A. Smith is probably feeling sick after Tyrese Haliburton led the Indiana Pacers to a 130-121 win in Game 4 over the New York Knicks. Smith was also called out by his ESPN colleague and analyst, Jay Williams, after the Pacers took a 3-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
In a post after Tuesday's game, Williams was hyped after Haliburton's historic performance. He called out Smith and asked if he still thought that the Pacers guard wasn't a superstar yet.
"Oh, I’m sorry—did I miss the memo where 32-15-12 with ZERO turnovers in 38 minutes isn’t elite anymore? If that stat line doesn’t scream “superstar,” what exactly are we watching, @stephenasmith?" Williams tweeted.
Jay Williams' comments came after Stephen A. Smith's hot take on Monday, when he didn't acknowledge Tyrese Haliburton being a superstar. Smith agreed that Haliburton isn't overrated, unlike what some of his peers thought of him in The Athletic's survey back in April.
"Haliburton being a superstar, right? Smith said. "I'm like, 'Yo, he's a damn good player. He's not overrated. The brother can ball.' Again, but he ain't a superstar."
It wasn't the first time that Stephen A. Smith turned down the notion that Tyrese Haliburton was a superstar. Smith said the same thing after the Indiana Pacers came back and won Game 1 against the New York Knicks.
With the Pacers on the brink of their first NBA Finals appearance since 2000, it might be time for some people to start acknowledging that Haliburton is a superstar in the NBA.
Tyrese Haliburton makes history in Game 4 win over Knicks
Tyrese Haliburton might not be a superstar in Stephen A. Smith's eyes just yet, but he played like one in Game 4. Haliburton finished with an insane triple-double of 32 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists. It's more impressive to point out that he didn't commit a turnover in the game.
According to the Indiana Pacers, Haliburton became the first player in NBA playoff history to record a 30/10/15 game with zero turnovers. Only superstars are capable of putting incredible numbers never seen before, so Smith might change his mind soon.
Nevertheless, the job is not finished for Haliburton and the Pacers. They have three chances to close the series out and make their first NBA Finals since 2000. Game 5 is scheduled on Thursday, back at Madison Square Garden.
