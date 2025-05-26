Stephen A. Smith goes wild and unleashes comedy gold after Knicks' improbable Game 3 victory in Indiana

Stephen A. Smith got his joy back after the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday. The Knicks came back from a 20-point deficit in the first half to win their first game of the series. It was their third 20-point comeback of the playoffs.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Smith shared a dancing meme with his face on it to celebrate New York's 106-100 triumph in Indiana. It was a clutch performance by the Knicks, led by Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored 20 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter.

"YYYYEEEESSSSS!!!! #OrangeAndBlueSkies," Smith tweeted.

With the win in Game 3, the New York Knicks avoided being down 0-3 and just need to do it again to tie the series. The Knicks received a much-needed momentum boost after two tough losses at Madison Square Garden, which included an insane choke job in Game 1.

Stephen A. Smith, who has been a lifelong Knicks fan, will likely have a lot to say on Monday. He'll likely savor the victory and urge his team to be better in Game 4 to make the series a Best-of-3, with the last two games at MSG.

Despite the win, the Knicks' body language was questionable in the second quarter. The bench came up huge to trim the 20-point lead to just 13 points at halftime, giving the team belief heading into the second half.

The Knicks stayed afloat in the third quarter and were just down by 10 points entering the fourth quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns took over, bringing the Knicks back, with Jalen Brunson finishing it off in the end.

Stephen A. Smith was not confident about Karl-Anthony Towns heading into Game 3

Stephen A. Smith was not confident about Karl-Anthony Towns heading into Game 3. (Photo: IMAGN)

Karl-Anthony Towns was barely used in the fourth quarter of Game 2, planting doubts in Stephen A. Smith's mind heading into Game 3. Smith was critical of coach Tom Thibodeau's decision to put KAT on the bench and rode Mitchell Robinson's hustle.

"I’m worried about him being upset because when he gets upset, he’ll come out on the court and just shoot," Smith said on NBA Countdown. "Just jack the ball up. I don't know how effective that will be for the Knicks."

Towns didn't just shoot shots from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter of Game 3. He was very active attacking Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner to put the Knicks on his back. Maybe Stephen A. needs to motivate KAT before every game.

