Stephen A. Smith hysterically compares Jimmy Butler's 2023 media day hairstyle to P-Valley's 'Uncle Clifford'

Jimmy Butler stunned almost everyone in Miami during the Heat's NBA Media Day festivities by sporting a new hairdo.

Doing away from the dreadlocks, Butler showed up during media day with what seemed like newly-rebonded hair with the "emo cut," to the disbelief of everyone.

Even ESPN panelist Stephen A. Smith could not believe Jimmy Butler actually cut his hair like that for media day that on his show First Take, he could just say,

"Oh my god!"

However, after seeing Butler's new look, Smith was reminded of the show P-Valley.

Although he did not mention it directly, Stephen A. Smith was pertaining to the character of "Uncle" Clifford Sayles, in which the actor, Nicco Annan, had to wear a wig to symbolize that his character is an LGBTQ+ member.

Jimmy Butler states that he's in an 'emo state'

When asked why he decided to cut his hair like that, Jimmy Butler said this symbolized his current self.

Butler said,

“I’m very emotional right now. This is my emo state and I like this. This is me. This is how I’m feeling as of late.”

The "emo cut" became popular during the late 2000s and early 2010s at the height of the musical genre "emotional hardcore" or simply "emo."

While for others, it was a fad, for the genuine "emo" people, it symbolized that they were in a sad state due to personal problems, which could be further triggered by the beat of emo rock.

In the case of Jimmy Butler, although he did not directly say the reason behind his sadness, some presumed that the emo cut was his response to the Heat's failed bid to acquire Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lillard specifically requested that he should be traded to the Heat, but the Trail Blazers sent him instead to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team deal that included the Phoenix Suns.