Stephen A. Smith joins Taylor Swift fandom after spending a whopping $20,000 for her concert: "It was off the chain"

Stephen A. Smith has been known for some of his upfront takes when it comes to sports. Smith has sometimes gotten into trouble himself for some of his takes as there are some people who are not too fond of his stance on certain topics.

Be that as it may, he had a few words to say on ESPN's "First Take" regarding the Taylor Swift concert that he went to along with his daughter and her friends.

"Let's get the obvious out the way, he could do a lot worse," Smith said. "Let me tell you something, that concert was off the chain. I went to the concert because my daughters were driving me crazy. They had 10 friends with them. It was $2,000 a ticket. I spent $20,000 on Taylor Swift tickets. And I went to that concert, I said, 'Damn, it was off the chain.'"

Stephen A. Smith made sure to give praise to Taylor Swift as the "First Take" host was left impressed when he attended her live concert. Smith first mentioned this story in "The Stephen A. Smith Show." At the time, he attended the concert with his kids and brought their friends along with them.

Hilariously, he ended up spending $20,000 in total for Taylor Swift concerts. However, from his comments, it seems it was worth it.

Stephen A. Smith would watch Taylor Swift live again

In Smith's "The Stephen A. Smith Show," he mentioned that because he was impressed so much by Taylor Swift's live performance he would pay to see her again.

"I was jamming to Taylor Swift," Smith said. "She was sensational. I'd pay to see her again. Seriously, I'm not joking. She was a superstar that night. That girl is special."

Despite being famous for his controversial takes, this was one of his stances that is sure to please a lot of Taylor Swift fans.

It's safe to say that Smith is a fan of the famous singer, alongside the millions of fans she has garnered throughout her career.