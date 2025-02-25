Stephen A. Smith makes major claim about Luka Doncic's effect on LeBron James' NBA longevity: "He might play another 5 years"

The pairing of LeBron James and Luka Doncic on the LA Lakers is still relatively fresh. However, the pairing might not last long because of James' age. The superstar forward is already 40 and, as such, could retire soon.

While retirement is a looming possibility for the four-time NBA champion, at least one person thinks playing with Doncic could delay that. On Tuesday, Stephen A. Smith, the host of ESPN's "First Take," said that James could play for a couple more years. The sports analyst thinks teaming up with Doncic could cause him to play until 45.

"Everybody was talking about it in the beginning of the season, two years left or whatever," Smith said. "We don't know what LeBron James might do now especially if they're winning with Luka, he might not go anywhere. He might stay another five is what I'm trying to say."

James said in November that he could call it quits within a year or two. However, being on the same team as a prime Luka Doncic could change James' mind about retiring, especially if he continues to play at a high level.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic's pairing has yielded mixed results so far

LeBron James and Luka Doncic's tandem has yet to reach their full potential truly. The two have only played in four games together, and the LA Lakers have gone 2-2 in these contests.

Doncic debuted with the purple and gold on Feb. 10 against the Utah Jazz. The Lakers trounced the Jazz in that game 132-113, but Doncic's contributions weren't the biggest. He scored 14 points on 35.7% shooting (5-for-14). Although, one could argue that aside from getting used to a new system, he was shaking off the rust from a 22-game absence.

He was back in action on Feb. 12 in another contest against the Jazz, who would get revenge. Utah beat LA 131-119 despite Doncic scoring more efficiently with 16 points on 6-for-13 shooting (46.2%).

The Lakers' next game came on Wednesday following the All-Star break, against the Charlotte Hornets. Doncic nearly came away with a triple-double as he registered 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. However, LA lost by three points, 100-97.

On Saturday, Luka Doncic had his best game as a member of the Lakers. Against the Denver Nuggets, Doncic scored a game-high 32 points. He was also back to stuffing the stat sheets as he grabbed 10 boards, dished seven assists and had four steals.

Doncic and James might still be learning how to play with each other. When they eventually figure out how to co-exist effectively on the court, LA could win more.

