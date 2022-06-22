"Is this First Take? I mean, you’re about to call this Comedy Central 'cause I can’t stop laughing!" - Stephen A. Smith mocks Kyrie Irving for apparent requests directed towards Nets

Kyrie Irving’s somewhat unsurprising situation with the Brooklyn Nets continues to be food for fodder among NBA fans and analysts. Brooklyn is reportedly playing hardball with the seven-time All-Star’s contract situation.

While some have called the reports public posturing by Irving, others can’t help but hurl more criticism at the mercurial point guard. Stephen A. Smith, who has called for a short-term max deal for “Uncle Drew,” was incredulous at the standoff between the two parties:

“Is this First Take? I mean, you’re about to call this Comedy Central 'cause I can’t stop laughing! An impasse?

"This is a guy that missed 127 games over the last three seasons and he thinks that he deserves a four-year extension, fully loaded on top of the $36.5 million he’s expected. ... I mean what nerve, what nerve, what gall! Talk about delusional. That’s this dude, that’s Kyrie Irving.”

The ESPN sports talk show host was wrong with the number of games Kyrie Irving has missed. “Kai” missed 123 games, not 127, but the points are very clear. The Brooklyn Nets aren’t willing to sign him to a long-term contract as Irving has proven to be very unreliable.

123 — Games missed Kyrie Irving Nets career:103 — Games played123 — Games missed https://t.co/KhbUE5SVd2

Injury has played a part in his lack of availability, but he’s also been off the floor for personal reasons. He didn’t take the vaccine, which almost cost him an entire season, and he previously left his team without notice to just “take time off.”

Get Up @GetUpESPN



"REALLY!? Really? Are you kidding me? ... The first thing you have to do is commit to showing up to work!" @stephenasmith reacts to Kyrie Irving saying he hopes to manage the Nets’ franchise with KD"REALLY!? Really? Are you kidding me? ... The first thing you have to do is commit to showing up to work!" .@stephenasmith reacts to Kyrie Irving saying he hopes to manage the Nets’ franchise with KD 😳"REALLY!? Really? Are you kidding me? ... The first thing you have to do is commit to showing up to work!" https://t.co/os56vEPsLh

Amidst all of that, the former Rookie of the Year winner also wanted to co-coach and recently co-manage the Brooklyn Nets. It’s for these reasons that he’s been called delusional by several analysts, including several former NBA players.

Chris Milholen @CMilholenSB



He made it clear on his intentions to remain with the Nets after sweep to Celtics.



June 29 to decline player option ($36.9 million).



Eligible: 4-year, $190 million contract (puts him on par with Kevin Durant). Also 5-year, $245 million max contract. Notes on Kyrie IrvingHe made it clear on his intentions to remain with the Nets after sweep to Celtics.June 29 to decline player option ($36.9 million).Eligible: 4-year, $190 million contract (puts him on par with Kevin Durant). Also 5-year, $245 million max contract. Notes on Kyrie Irving 👇 He made it clear on his intentions to remain with the Nets after sweep to Celtics.June 29 to decline player option ($36.9 million).Eligible: 4-year, $190 million contract (puts him on par with Kevin Durant). Also 5-year, $245 million max contract. https://t.co/kligM2ni7v

If Kyrie Irving opts in, he is scheduled to earn $36.5 million next season and then become a free agent. By taking the player option, Brooklyn could also extend him to a four-year extension worth roughly $190 million. Based on reports, the Nets aren't willing to spend that much on Irving for that long.

Should the former Duke standout opt-out and still get the max deal from the Nets, he will be eligible for a $245 million five-year deal.

Kyrie Irving was hardly a factor in the Boston Celtics' sweep of the Brooklyn Nets in this year’s playoffs

"Uncle Drew" had a series to forget against his former team the Boston Celtics in the playoffs. [Photo: Boston .com]

So much has been said about how good Kyrie Irving is when he’s on the floor. That was true in the regular season and over the past several years. It wasn’t the case against the Boston Celtics in the postseason.

Irving, in 29 regular-season games, averaged 27.4 points on 46.9% shooting, including 41.8% shooting on 3-point attempts. Against Boston in this year’s first-round playoff matchup, he scored 21.3 points on 44.0% shooting. He made only 38.1% of his shots from long-range.

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_ Three years after Kyrie Irving ditched the “young guys” to partner with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, Celtics sweep the Nets out of the first round of the playoffs. Three years after Kyrie Irving ditched the “young guys” to partner with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, Celtics sweep the Nets out of the first round of the playoffs.

The Brooklyn Nets point guard had a dazzling Game 1 where he sizzled for 39 points, making 18 of them in the fourth quarter. In the next three games, he would finish with 10, 16 and 20 points, respectively, while averaging 42.6 minutes. Boston mercilessly hunted him on offense and handcuffed him on defense.

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb One year after Kyrie Irving said the world was rooting for the Nets in the postseason, the Nets guard said the world was against Brooklyn after the team's first round sweep by the Celtics masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… One year after Kyrie Irving said the world was rooting for the Nets in the postseason, the Nets guard said the world was against Brooklyn after the team's first round sweep by the Celtics masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…

That may be another big factor as to why the Nets are reluctant to offer him a max contract.

