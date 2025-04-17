Stephen A. Smith picks Luka Doncic over Anthony Edwards as scariest matchup in Lakers vs Wolves playoffs encounter

This weekend, Luka Doncic will begin his first playoff run as a member of the LA Lakers. Ahead of facing off against one of the league's premiere talents, one longtime analyst weighed with his thoughts on the matchup.

Finishing as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, the Lakers will open the postseason against the Minnesota Timberwolves. As expected, the one matchup most have zeroed in on is Doncic and Anthony Edwards.

Doncic and Edwards have been two of the top guards in the league this season, and find themselves facing off in the playoffs for a second year in a row. Before these two superstar guards face off on the postseason stage again, Stephen A. Smith made a clear choice on who is the scarier matchup.

Stephen A. Smith dubs Luka Doncic scarier matchup than Anthony Edwards

On Thursday's episode of First Take, Stephen A. dove into this upcoming battle of elite guards. Given his history against the Timberwolves, he feels Doncic is the scarier matchup in this series than Edwards.

"Luka is the scarier matchup," Stephen A. said. "Because he just finished destroying them last year. Every time he goes up against Minnesota he puts it on them."

Stephen A. is of course referring to last year's Western Conference Finals. Before punching the Dallas Mavericks' ticket to the NBA Finals, Doncic dazzled against the Timberwolves in that series. They had no answer for him defensively, which led to countless dominant performances.

Across five games in the WCF, Luka Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.2 steals. He also shot 47.3% from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc. Doncic's scoring average against the Timberwolves was his highest of any playoff series last year.

In the regular season, Doncic had the chance to square off against the Timberwolves once as a member of the Lakers. He put together an all-around outing in a win for LA, notching 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

If Minnesota wants any chance at pulling off an upset against the Lakers, they're going to have to slow down Doncic offensively. While also being the focal points of the offense, Edwards and Julius Randle will likely be tasked with guarding him as well. With strong physical frames, they are better options than someone like Jaden McDaniels.

Now with a new team, Luka Doncic will attempt to have similar playoff success against the Timberwolves. This highly-anticipated series is set to tip off on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena.

