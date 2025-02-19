Stephen A. Smith predicts bleak playoff future for Luka Doncic and LA Lakers in potential rematch against Nikola Jokic & Co. 

Luka Doncic joining the LA Lakers at the trade deadline shocked the world, sending him from the Dallas Mavericks to the LA Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. However, one NBA expert believes that the team's star power won't be enough in the postseason if they run into the wrong team in the playoff bracket.

Stephen A. Smith spoke on his show "First Take" about Los Angeles' postseason outlook as the league shifts their focus from All-Star Weekend to the battles for playoff seeds.

When asked about the LA's chances to make a deep run, his response was simple; if Luka Doncic and the Lakers face off against the Nuggets in the first round, their run would end there.

"(If the Lakers) get Denver in the first round again, they're going home."

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have been a thorn in LA's side over the past few years and are responsible for sending LeBron James and Co. home in the last two postseasons. Despite the addition of Luka Doncic, Smith doesn't believe Los Angeles has the roster necessary to get past the Nuggets in a seven-game series.

Jokic is one of the lead competitors in this year's MVP race, and he has shown that in a playoff setting, there might not be a more intimidating opponent to take on in a series.

Smith expressed his concern about the Lakers, even going as far as to give them some advice as they prepare for the last part of the regular season.

"If you're smart, you do everything you can to avoid the Denver Nuggets until you absolutely have to play them," said Stephen A. Smith about the Lakers' playoff positioning. "You don't want to invite yourself going to play them brothers in the first round."

What are the keys to a deep playoff run for Luka Doncic and the Lakers?

As Los Angeles prepares for the postseason, the roster is far from perfect after their moves at the trade deadline. Bringing in Luka Doncic to pair alongside LeBron James gives them overwhelming star power. But their lack of centers would make them extremely vulnerable in a playoff series, especially against a player like Jokic.

Looking at the playoff picture in the Western Conference, Los Angeles (32-20) is only a half-game behind the Houston Rockets for the fourth seed. This would give them a home-court advantage in the first round.

Assuming things stay the way they are now, Doncic and James should hope to secure the fourth seed at least, delaying a matchup against the Nuggets until the Western Conference Finals.

