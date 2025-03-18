Stephen A. Smith proposes blockbuster NBA finals prediction for LeBron James with major plot twist 

Stephen A. Smith’s dream scenario for the NBA finals would pit the LA Lakers against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Speaking with host Mike Greenberg on "Get Up" on Monday, Smith expounded on his ideal NBA finals matchup:

“Cleveland versus the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James and Luka Dončić in the NBA Finals. The reason I mention LeBron James is LeBron James going to Cleveland trying to prevent Cleveland from capturing an NBA Championship.

“Look at these brothers in Cleveland [they have] the best record in basketball [and] how they've been playing and you make it past Boston to the NBA Finals and now you've got LeBron James coming to Cleveland, Ohio, coming back home to try to prevent them from capturing a championship.”

Although a Celtics-Lakers finals matchup has an undeniable allure, Smith thinks a. LA-Boston series would be one-sided:

“I don't believe the Lakers have a chance against the Boston Celtics. I think the Boston Celtics would run them out of the building.

“Cleveland is a different matter because they haven't been there, they haven't proven it yet, right? If you got LeBron and his experience and his greatness coupled with Luka, going up against Cleveland, I think that would be epic”

For LeBron James, a Cleveland-LA NBA finals would be the basketball personification of the adage of dying, or in this case, retiring while still the hero, or living (playing) long enough and seeing oneself become the villain.

The Cavaliers swept the season series from the Lakers, trouncing them 134-110 on Oct. 30 at home and then claiming a 122-110 win in LA on New Year's Eve.

LeBron James confronts Stephen A. Smith over Bronny James' First Take comments

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James publicly confronted ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith to let him know he took great exception to comments Smith had made regarding his son Bronny on a Jan. 29 episode of First Take:

“I am pleading with LeBron James as a father. Stop this. We all know that Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad. How are you doing him favors? We know that he’s not ready yet. And I’m saying this with compassion. … You know what these numbers mean.

"You know what it’s going to do to your son, to people that are missing out on opportunities, that are busting their tail on other NBA teams and the G League and Europe and everywhere else, what kind of opportunity they’re starving for. You’re exposing your son like this?”

In an appearance on Gil’s Arena shortly after the incident, Smith recalled the short but profanity-laced tirade from James:

“I’m sitting courtside and I stand up and I got my head turned; I turn back around and, a lot of people thought this was the end of the game, this was the third quarter. Apparently, LeBron had walked out of the time out and I turn around and he's right here in my face.

"He said ‘Yo you gotta stop talkin' s**t about my son! You gotta stop f*****g with my son. That's my son, that's my son!’ And I was like ‘What?’ He said ‘Nah f**k that!’ I said ‘Yo, [let's] talk later’ [He said], 'F**k that, nah, f**k that, you gotta stop f*****g with my son!’ I said ‘Aight man.’"

Smith also said the confrontation was “weak” and “bullsh*t.”

