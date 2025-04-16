Stephen A. Smith ranks Matt Ishbia lower than Donald Sterling as Suns’ fallout continues

The Matt Ishbia ownership era at the Phoenix Sunshas gotten off to an inauspicious start. Since Ishbia acquired the Phoenix Suns and the Mercury for $4 billion in February 2023, the Suns have been on a noticeable downward trajectory.

Despite adding the likes of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal to team with incumbent star Devin Booker, Phoenix has a 100-90 record since Ishbia took over. Phoenix's win-loss record has gotten worse every season, bottoming so far at 36-46.

Their time in the postseason has also shrunk in the past three seasons, losing in the conference season in 2023, getting swept out of the first round in 2024 and missing the playoffs entirely in 2025.

The turmoil that has overtaken the Suns hasn't escaped the notice of Stephen A. Smith who said that Matt Ishbia is on “the verge of being recognized as the worst owner in the history of basketball.”

The Suns’ firing of Mike Budenholzer means that for the third time in three years, Phoenix will be in the market for a coach. Despite a payroll of $220,708,856, they haven't gotten a favorable return on their investment, as the triumvirate of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker has been an unmitigated disaster.

The team is now looking to move both KD and Beal, but Beal possesses a no-trade clause and $111 million owed to him, which could make moving him challenging.

Phoenix Suns will listen to Kevin Durant offers this summer

The Suns are anticipated to entertain offers for Kevin Durant, according to Shams Charania. It's further evidence that the much-needed winds of change are blowing through Phoenix, which has already fired coach Mike Budenholzer after one season.

Durant had another brilliant individual season, with per-game averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists on .efficient 527/.430/.830 shooting splits. Despite his excellence, the triumvirate of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal proved to be ineffectual, as the Suns finished the season with a disappointing 36-46 record and missed the playoffs.

A pre-deadline deal that would have sent Durant back to the Golden State Warriors was killed by KD when he expressed that he didn't want to return. Despite his age, there will be multiple teams interested in acquiring Durant, who even at his age is playing at a very high level and will command sizable assets to bring him in. The Suns will work with Durant and his business partner Rich Kleinman to find a suitable deal.

