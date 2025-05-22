Stephen A. Smith refuses to acknowledge Tyrese Haliburton as a superstar after clutch heroics sink Knicks

Indiana Pacers forward Tyrese Haliburton delivered a strong performance in the 138-135 overtime win over the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday. However, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith remained unconvinced, refusing to acknowledge Haliburton as a superstar despite his heroics.

On Thursday's episode on ESPN's First Take, Smith, a Knicks fan, said,

"You're both wrong. I'm not agreeing with you on this at all. ... I think he's a damn good player. I think that he's a star in this league, but superstar status is reserved for the select few. And I don't view him that way.

"However, I know that he shows up in the clutch moment. He deserves our credit. He's a big-time player. ... Tyrese Haliburton can ball. The brother is a star. ... The brother can play. All of that's true. But when I think superstar, I'm thinking Steph, I'm thinking LeBron, I'm thinking people like that."

Haliburton recorded 31 points, 11 assists and four rebounds. He had a game-tying 2-pointer at the buzzer in regulation that sent the game into overtime.

Haliburton's game-tying shot was his fourth game-winning or game-tying field goal in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime in the playoffs. This tied him with NBA legend Ray Allen's 2009 record for most in a single postseason since 1998.

The moment Tyrese Haliburton realized his toe was on the line

Tyrese Haliburton led the Indiana Pacers to a comeback against the New York Knicks. In the game's closing seconds, he hit a buzzer-beating shot that he thought had won the game for the Pacers.

However, his toe was on the line, and a 2-point shot was called instead of the intended 3-point shot. A mic'd-up Haliburton is trending on social media, revealing details of how the event unfolded.

Luckily for Haliburton, the shot sent the game to overtime, and Reggie Miller's iconic "choke celebration" wasn't wasted. Next for the Pacers is Game 2 on Friday with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET.

