Stephen A. Smith on rumors of Daryl Morey trading Ben Simmons to Brooklyn Nets: "It'd be one of the stupidest things that he has done in his career"

With the trade deadline Thursday, disgruntled star Ben Simmons remains firm on his stance on being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers and has yet to appear in a game this season.

The basketball world has been watching closely to see if Philadelphia will move on from Simmons. Last week, NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the 76ers and Brooklyn Nets are expected to engage in trade discussions involving Simmons. The proposed deal would include Nets superstar James Harden, who has reportedly been displeased with the Nets organization.

On ESPN's "First Take" on Monday, sports analyst Stephen A. Smith voiced his displeasure about the idea of 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey trading Simmons to the Nets.

“I think if Daryl Morey traded Ben Simmons to Brooklyn it would be one of the stupidest things he’s done in his career.”

Will the Philadelphia 76ers trade Ben Simmons?

The basketball world will be watching throughout the rest of the week to see if the Philadelphia 76ers will finally move Simmons before the trade deadline.

Simmons' situation has been one of the top storylines this season, as the 25-year-old star has yet to return to the team after demanding a trade during the preseason.

Simmons is one of the most versatile young players in the NBA, and he's built a reputation for being one of the league's top defenders.

Although Simmons remains firm on his stance for a "fresh start," it remains to be seen if Daryl Morey and the 76ers will find a trade partner willing to pay the rumored hefty price to acquire the young talent.

Simmons' lack of shooting also makes him a unique risk for whatever team attempts to add him.

After a report suggested the 76ers and Nets could attempt to make a trade involving Simmons and James Harden, fans have been wondering if the two organizations could make a trade happen before Thursday's deadline.

Simmons is owed $33.0 million this year and has an additional three years remaining on his contract after previously signing an extension with the 76ers.

Simmons was the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft. He missed his first season with a foot injury, but he was named Rookie of the Year in 2017-18. He's been an All-Star in three of the four seasons he's played.

