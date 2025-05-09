Stephen A. Smith's true feelings on Draymond Green's ‘angry black man’ rant as he cites Allen Iverson and Russell Westbrook examples 

Following the Golden State Warriors' loss on Thursday, Draymond Green had some choice remarks about how he is portrayed in the NBA. His comments have led to many speaking out on the subject, with one longtime analyst coming to his defense.

In the first half of Game 2, Green received his fifth technical foul of the postseason for elbowing Naz Reid in the face. He did not take kindly to the call, immediately going after the officials to voice his disagreement. Green then proceeded to vent more to the media after the game, speaking out against the narrative that he is just an "angry black man."

During Friday's installment of First Take on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith reacted to what Draymond Green had to say postgame. He validated the Warriors forward's feelings regarding his run-in with a fan, using experiences with Allen Iverson and Russell Westbrook as examples.

"As black men, we're entiled to be angry. We'll entitled to be mad when it's called upon," Stephen A. said. "I remember years ago when I was in Indiana covering Allen Iverson and there this was this big bruhaha about somebody who had spewed some racial epithet."

"I remember Russell Westbrook looking at a fan in Utah and screaming on everything I love," he continued. "Because the guy was screaming some stuff at him."

Minnesota Timberwolves fan was ejected for reported racial comments aimed towards Draymond Green

Draymond Green's postgame comments likely didn't just have to do with receiving another technical. Later in the night, it was also revealed he was in a racially-charged exchange with a fan.

During the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 117-93 loss to the Timberwolves, Green was keeping himself loose on an exercise bike. It just so happened to be in an area where nearby fans could yell at the former All-Star if they wanted to.

A fan ended up getting a clip of Draymond Green having a verbal back-and-forth with a Timberwolves fan in that time. The post claimed that racial comments were aimed at the Warriors forward, and later developments revealed that a fan was removed for these actions.

As Stephen A. mentioned, this unfortunately is far from a rare occurrence for NBA players. This is just the latest on a long list of incidents where people in the crowd take things too far when yelling at an opposing player.

Given these developments, it's likely that they also played a factor in Green's supercharged rant while speaking with the media after Game 2.

