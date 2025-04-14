Stephen A. Smith says Anthony Edwards is coming for Luka Doncic & Co.'s necks in bold prediction ahead of Lakers vs. Timberwolves playoffs

The NBA playoff season is here, and Stephen A. Smith has already made a bold prediction about Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic. On Monday, First Take's handle on X (formerly Twitter) shared a clip featuring Smith expressing his thoughts on the LA Lakers's first-round matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In his analysis, the ESPN spokesman predicted the Purple and Gold would win the series in six games. However, he also made a bold prediction: Anthony Edwards had the power to stretch the series to seven games and make a difference.

He directly addressed Edwards and asked him to do better against the Lakers if he wanted his team to advance.

"Anthony Edwards, are you listening? You are a superstar in this league, my brother. Box office!" Smith said. "If Ant-Man himself says 'I am sick and tired of these damn superstars and LeBron James and Luka Doncic... I'm Ant-Man, that's who the hell I am."

Smith remarked that if Anthony Edwards can re-attain his playoff form from last season, which saw him deliver stunning performances against Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns - whom the Timberwolves swept in the first round - and Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets, then Minnesota will have a chance to beat the offense-oriented Lakers.

"If that Ant-Man shows up, you got a potential seven game series here back in LA. I think that what is needed."

Stephen A. Smith ended his segment by expressing his belief in the Timberwolves star and his abilities. He said he believed in Anthony Edwards and that the Timberwolves star would show up and win two or three games in the series by himself.

Anthony Edwards' stats against the LA Lakers this season

Anthony Edwards has had a decent showing against the LA Lakers this regular season, but it is nowhere near his overall averages. Per StatsMuse, the Timberwolves star has averaged 19.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and three assists in four games against the Purple and Gold this season, shooting 40.0 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from deep.

Compared to his season averages, his stats against the Lakers look rookie-ish. Edwards is averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game this season, with shooting stats of 44.7 percent (from the field) and 39.5 percent (from the deep).

His range shots have suffered the biggest dip against the California-based team, as the JJ Redick-led squad has shown a tendency to double up good perimeter shooters on their opposition's roster.

However, just like Stephen A. Smith said, if Edwards wants his team to advance to the next round, he must find a way around the double teams and utilize his shooting prowess to the maximum.

The Lakers don't lack offense generators, and if the Timberwolves fail to match their offensive output, the series may be over for them before it even starts.

