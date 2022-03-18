Stephen A. Smith says celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube are furious and disgusted at the LA Lakers: “They wanna see LeBron, but they don’t wanna see these guys, it’s a level of disgust”

The LA Lakers' poor season continues, their playoff dreams are in peril and celebrity fans are not happy. Their terrible campaign has taken on a new level as they have become the ridicule of the league.

On ESPN's "First Take," analyst Stephen A. Smith said celebrity fans are disgusted and furious with the Lakers. He said most of them have stayed away from watching the team at the Crypto.com Arena. He also said that while these celebrities want to see LeBron James, none of them want to see Russell Westbrook.

"I ain't seen Denzel (Washington) in a Laker game," Smith said. "Matt Wahlberg, I ain't seen him. Nobody wanna see these guys. They wanna see LeBron, but they don't wanna see these guys. It's a level of disgust. For Russell Westbrook to be from there and be nonchalant in these postgame conferences after performing this way? People are furious!"

Stephen A. Smith reveals that LA Lakers celebrity fan Snoop Dogg is furious at the Lakers' terrible performances

Snoop Dogg, right, and manager Big Percy courtside before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers at Staples Center on January 21, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.

Fans and pundits have expressed their disdain at the LA Lakers' abysmal play all season. Their frustration grows with every passing game played as a loss is seemingly almost imminent.

Snoop Dog is one of the most frustrated fans of the Lakers (29-40). ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith talked about Snoop's desire to come on the show and how he has been holding him off. Smith said that's because of his fear of what the Grammy-winning rapper and businessman might say.

"Everybody knows one of the biggest fans in the world, Snoop Dogg," Smith said. "That's my dawg now, OK? He wants to come on 'First Take.' I've held him off, because I'm afraid of what he will say."

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith Taunting Russell Westbrook like that was CLASSLESS. Taunting Russell Westbrook like that was CLASSLESS. https://t.co/J6UW7cHJ07

Smith revealed that the "Drop it Like It's Hot" crooner shares the same pain as any typical Lakers fan. He reiterated that the rapper is furious and has been caught using profane words when discussing his disgust.

"When Snoop Dogg talks about the Lakers, it's worse than some of his songs," Smith said. "His songs are off the chain, but I'm just talking about his cursing. This dude is furious. Furious! Ice Cube ain't called him yet. I know he's disgusted. The list goes on and on."

