“He has more hardware on his resume than Charles Barkley does” - Stephen A. Smith says Kevin Durant didn’t do anything wrong by firing back at Charles Barkley

Kevin Durant and Charles Barkley have gone at each other once again. Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith had no qualms with Durant responding to Barkley's comments.

With the Golden State Warriors winning the 2022 championship without Durant, the NBA community has been trolling Durant. Many have said that Durant needed the Warriors more to win a title, and Barkley shares that viewpoint.

Barkley said that Durant will only be given his due respect from the "old heads" when he wins a championship as the "bus driver." He gave examples of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant winning titles as leaders.

That comment did not sit well with the Brooklyn Nets superstar, who had some choice words for Barkley.

"[Kevin Durant] was the bus driver of that team. … His resume speaks for himself. There's no blemishes on it." @CJMcCollum is disagreeing with Charles Barkley's take on Kevin Durant needing to earn respect from the old heads by winning a title as the bus driver. All this shit is nasty, another terrible analogy from a hatin old head that can't accept that we making more bread than them. It's just timing Chucky, don't hate the playa

On ESPN's "First Take," Smith weighed in on the ongoing feud. He said that although he has no problem with the approach both men have taken, he is not comfortable with KD bringing up money. Smith said:

"I don't have a problem with Barkley's comments and I don't have a problem with Kevin Durant clapping back at him. I think it's perfectly within Kevin Durant's right to clap back. He is a two-time champion. He is a two-time NBA Finals MVP.

"I think when healthy, he is the greatest player on the planet. And the fact of the matter is that he has more hardware on his resume than Charles Barkley does, that's just a fact. But, when he brings up the cash, it's not about the cash. So, why bring that up? I don't understand that.

"I don't think he should have brought up the money in regards to that, but I do think that he should have clapped back. But I also think that it is important to understand what Charles Barkley was trying to say, because Barkley wasn't lying about what people will say."

Smith and Durant have had their fair share of clashes on social media. However, the ESPN analyst still thinks KD is one of the greatest players on the planet.

Charles Barkley first said Kevin Durant wasn't a "bus driver" in April

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

Barkley has called out Durant in the past for his failure to lead the Nets to a championship. He first called KD a bus rider after they were swept by the Boston Celtics in the playoffs first round. Barkley said:

"I don't wanna bad mouth the dude. See, you guys always talk about that championship stuff. I try to tell y'all, all these 'bus riders,' they don't mean nothing to me. If you ain't driving the bus, don't walk around talking about how you a champion. If you riding the bus, I don't wanna hear it."

"If you ain't driving the bus, don't walk around talkin' bout you a champion!"

Chuck sounds off on KD's playoff performance.



Chuck sounds off on KD's playoff performance. "If you ain't driving the bus, don't walk around talkin' bout you a champion!"Chuck sounds off on KD's playoff performance. https://t.co/NSULRff4nD

Durant immediately clapped back, saying Chuck would not be anywhere without the "big homies." Durant uploaded pictures of Barkley with several other Hall of Famers.

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports



KD responds to Charles Barkley calling him a "bus rider" "Where would Chuck be without the big homies"KD responds to Charles Barkley calling him a "bus rider" "Where would Chuck be without the big homies"KD responds to Charles Barkley calling him a "bus rider" 👀 https://t.co/86AVxgyWBx

All eyes will be on Durant next season as the Nets look to contend for the 2023 championship. There have been several rumors regarding Kyrie Irving, suggesting that he is not in a great place with the front office.

Without Irving, KD's task will be a lot more difficult. However, the Nets can take comfort in the fact that Ben Simmons will be fit to play following successful back surgery.

