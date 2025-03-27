"Stephen A Smith in shambles": NBA Twitter erupts after LeBron James' game-winning basket ends Lakers' 3-game losing streak

The LA Lakers survived the streaking Indiana Pacers 120-119, thanks to LeBron James' game-winning basket. Fans on X reacted to the four-time NBA champion's heroics to snap the Lakers' three-game losing skid.

James had a rough shooting night but delivered a basket when his team needed it the most. He finished the night shooting just 4-for-12 (0-for-3 from the 3-point line).

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith caught strays from fans on X. Smith and James are on a back-and-forth, which started when the 21-time NBA All-Star confronted the sports analyst following the Lakers' 113-109 win over the New York Knicks on March 6.

"Stephen A Smith in shambles!," a fan tweeted.

"Stephen A having the worst day ever," another said.

"What now Stephen A?," one wrote.

Here are other fan reactions:

"THE KINGGGG," Real Sports, a stats account, replied.

"Game winner at 40," another fan tweeted.

"THE KING WINS IT AT THE BUZZER," one fan commented.

Down the stretch on Wednesday, Indiana reclaimed the lead 119-118 on Tyrese Haliburton's 3-point play conversion with 42.2 seconds left on the clock. Luka Doncic missed a floater, but James was there to clean the glass at the buzzer.

LeBron James finished the game with 13 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. He played a little under 38 minutes but went perfect from the charity stripe on five attempts. Doncic led the Lakers with 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on 11-for-21 shooting, including 6-for-10 on 3-pointers.

Looking at the LeBron James and the Lakers' remaining schedule

After Wednesday's win against the Indiana Pacers, LeBron James and the LA Lakers have 10 games remaining on their schedule. They face the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. It will be the second night of a back-to-back set and the third game of their four-game road trip.

Chicago had dismantled the Lakers 146-115 at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. The Lakers' trip will conclude on Saturday with a crucial matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. LA and Memphis are tied for fourth in the competitive Western Conference, with a 44-28 record.

The Lakers aim to avoid going through the Play-In Tournament. They are three games ahead of the sixth and final guaranteed playoff berth held by the LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors (41-31).

However, eight of LA's 10 remaining games will be against teams currently in the postseason picture, including a two-game mini-series against the NBA-leading OKC Thunder on April 6 and 8. LeBron James and the Lakers will need all hands on deck as they push for a playoff spot.

