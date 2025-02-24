Stephen A. Smith shares honest feelings on Lakers' JJ Redick's Coach of the Year candidacy: "Doing a hell of a job"

Veteran NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith gave credit to Lakers head coach JJ Redick for masterminding a statement-making 123-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The win was particularly significant for the Purple and Gold as the Nuggets had dominated this matchup since 2023.

Ad

Before Saturday’s game, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets held a commanding 13-1 record against LeBron James and the Lakers across both the regular season and playoffs. Adding to the challenge, Denver entered the contest riding a nine-game winning streak, making them the clear favorites to secure another victory.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Redick crafted an exceptional game plan to limit Jokic’s impact and his strategy proved highly effective as the Lakers handed the Nuggets a decisive defeat. Even Stephen A. Smith, who had been skeptical of the Lakers' potential, shifted his stance, acknowledging Redick’s coaching brilliance.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“JJ Redick is a candidate for Coach of the Year," Smith said on "NBA Countdown" on ESPN. "He is just doing a hell of a job, and Big Perk (Kendrick Perkins) enlightened me about how brilliant they are offensively compared to what they were last year."

Ad

"Defensively, not so much, but that wasn’t the case last night. If that Los Angeles Laker team shows up in the postseason, look the hell out. And I’m not gonna be mad about having to be in Southern California."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Redick was named head coach of the Lakers ahead of the 2024-25 season. The Lakers' decision was met with skepticism from both analysts and fans due to his lack of professional coaching experience.

However, the former NBA sharpshooter is quickly proving his doubters wrong, molding the Lakers into a formidable contender. The Purple and Gold sit fourth in the Western Conference standings with a 34-21 record.

Stephen A. Smith apologizes to the LA Lakers

Stephen A. Smith publicly apologized to the Lakers on live television after witnessing LeBron James and his squad deliver a dominant performance in Denver. The veteran analyst admitted that he had underestimated the Purple and Gold, doubting their ability to defeat the Nuggets, especially in such a convincing fashion.

Ad

"I was shocked. Let me be the first to apologize to the Los Angeles Lakers. I did not see them being capable of that," Smith said.

Up next, JJ Redick and his Lakers will take on the Dallas Mavericks in a highly anticipated showdown at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This matchup will mark Luka Doncic’s first game against his former team since being traded.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback