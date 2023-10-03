Stephen A. Smith shares a side-splitting mimic of Jimmy Butler's 'emo' hairstyle, sending fans into a frenzy

Jimmy Butler was yet again the unquestioned star of the Miami Heat media day. Butler donned the role last season when he surprised reporters with his dreadlocks. This time, he came out with something entirely different. Butler introduced his “emo” hairstyle which stunned everyone in the press conference.

When asked about the eye-catching style, Butler said that he was “very emotional” and the look was his “emo state.” More than the hair, it was the lip and eye-brow piercing that disturbed many, including teammate Bam Adebayo.

Stephen A. Smith, who had a hilarious reaction to Jimmy Butler’s shocking look, appeared on his podcast trying to replicate the same style. Fans promptly greeted Smith’s attempt with reactions:

“They got my dawg looking like Rick James”

“Jimmy Buckets” explained his emotional state leading into the conference. He said that he was excited with the seeming inevitability of the Damian Lillard trade. The wantaway former Portland Trail Blazers superstar was eventually sent to the Milwaukee Bucks, another elite Eastern Conference team.

Due to the botched trade attempt, Butler admitted that he felt “sad.” But then he felt excited again as training camp was about to start for the Miami Heat.

The Heat have more to be emotional about. It isn’t just the Bucks that have become stronger in their conference. The Boston Celtics, their opponents in back-to-back East Finals, have reloaded as well. Boston just added former Milwaukee star Jrue Holiday to their lineup.

Jimmy Butler seems more determined than ever, though. He’s unfazed by the retooling around the Heat after leading Miami to the conference finals despite coming in as the eighth seed in the playoffs.

Jimmy Butler makes a bold declaration for the Miami Heat next season

Whether he’s in an “emo state” or not, Jimmy Butler has never been afraid to make bold declarations. He did it last season when he guaranteed the Miami Heat would beat the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals.

The Heat were still having their media day when Butler made another promise:

"It’s a new year. It’s a new season. We came up short. I didn’t do my job. We didn’t do our job as a whole last season. But it’s a new season and I’m excited for it.

"We’ll see y’all in the Finals in June. This is our year. This is the one. And this one’s gonna feel real good."

The Miami Heat lost Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, who were significant pieces to their East Conference championship. They’ve added Josh Richardson, Thomas Bryant and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Miami may have lost the arms race to the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics but Jimmy Butler is ready to roll with his team. He is guaranteeing no less than a Larry O’Brien Trophy by season’s end.