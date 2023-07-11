After 11 years of staying loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard has finally requested for a trade. This decision comes as no surprise, considering the Blazers' inability to build a championship-caliber team around Lillard. However, surprisingly, Lillard has faced criticism for his decision to explore a new opportunity.

Stephen A. Smith expressed his confusion over the negative reaction Lillard has received. He pointed out the inconsistency in people's opinions, as they previously urged Lillard to leave Portland, and now criticize him for considering a departure.

Smith said:

"Who told you that Portland ain't say 'We never want to lose you but when you want to leave man, we definitely gonna facilitate you moving on the way out because of the loyalty and the commitment you've given us for over a decade.'

Smith continued:

"Who said they didn't do that? Why are we treating him like this dude's a pariah? 'Oh he's going out the wrong way.' What the hell you mean?"

The Portland Trail Blazers are not in a hurry to get rid of Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard has expressed his desire to be traded to the Miami Heat, a fact that the Portland Trail Blazers are aware of. Despite this, the Blazers have not given up hope that their seven-time All-Star will have a change of heart. Whether Lillard ultimately decides to stay or leave, the team is not rushing to make any decisions.

Lillard's trade request became public knowledge on July 1, coinciding with the start of NBA free agency. Following the Blazers' announcement about Lillard's desire to be traded, his agent Aaron Goodwin confirmed a few days later that the highly-regarded player indeed prefers a move to Miami.

During a news conference where the team officially introduced Jerami Grant as part of their new five-year, $160 million contract, Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin discussed the ongoing situation with Damian Lillard. He refrained from providing specific details about any negotiations, as the team prefers to conduct those discussions privately.

Cronin also revealed that he has not had any recent conversations with Lillard since the player expressed his desire to be traded, indicating a gap in communication between the franchise and their star.

