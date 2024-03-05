Stephen A. Smith sides with OKC Thunder in potential playoff matchup with LA Lakers

As we enter the final weeks of the regular season, the OKC Thunder continue to be one of the most interesting stories. One analyst has been so impressed by them he's picking them over one of the league's most historic franchises.

During a recent episode of "First Take," Stephen A. Smith discussed a potential playoff series between the Thunder and LA Lakers. Despite how things have gone in the regular season, he told Shannon Sharpe and JJ Redick that he believes the young team can get the job done.

"I know the Lakers have had their way for the most part with them in the regular season," Smith said. "I just believe that Oklahoma City can take them."

The OKC Thunder currently sit just a half-game out of first place in the West, trailing the Minnesota Timberwolves. They are led by a MVP candidate in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, along with a potential Rookie of the Year finalist in Chet Holmgren.

Given how things are laid out right now, the Lakers will have to climb in the standings if they want a shot at the Thunder. LeBron James and company are currently in nith place at 34-29. If they sneak into seventh or eighth place, then they'll play for the No. 7 seed in the first round of the Play-In Tournament.

How have the OKC Thunder fared against the LA Lakers this season?

The OKC Thunder have taken care of most of their competition this season, but Stephen A. Smith is right. In the regular season, the LA Lakers have been dominant in the matchup.

These teams have already completed their season series, with LA winning three of the four matchups. The Thunder's lone win against the Lakers this season came all the way back on November 30th. OKC traveled to LA monday night for the final game of the season series, and ended up losing by a final score of 116-104.

One thing the Thunder have going for them is their star player still performed well against the Lakers. In the four matchups, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 27.8 points and 6.0 assists on 52.1% shooting.

Heading into the postseason, experience will be the main thing brought up when discussing the OKC Thunder. With their core being so young, the have an extremely minimal amount of playoff games under their belt.

Even though the Lakers haven't been the most dominant team in the league, experience is something they have a lot of. This is something they'll be relying on once the postseason rolls around. They've proven how important having playoff reps is. Most notably last season, when they knocked off the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

After playing so hard to get a top seed this year, the last thing the Thunder want is take on a veteran-heavy squad to open the postseason.