The Golden State Warriors tried to get Kevin Durant back but the two-time NBA champion reportedly had no interest in a reunion. They had to pivot and circle back to Jimmy Butler, who was one of their initial trade targets before he claimed that he wouldn't sign an extension with them.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. may have gotten one of his targets; however, Stephen A. Smith isn't that impressed.

On Thursday's edition of ESPN's "First Take," the renowned pundit claimed that it wasn't a mega deal and it didn't make Steve Kerr's team a major contender.

"No more dangerous than they were yesterday," Smith said. "I'm not moved at all."

Smith praised Butler's game but he doesn't know how he'll fit in the Warriors' motion offense as he's not a catch-and-shoot, spot-up and pull-up perennial shooting threat that Klay Thompson was.

According to Smith, landing Durant would've been a league-altering move, but with Butler, he believes it was more of a business transaction as the Warriors were able to shed some numbers off their payroll.

Stephen Curry says playing with Jimmy Butler will be different

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry knows that it'll take some adjustments to incorporate a player with Jimmy Butler's skillset into their offense.

However, Curry believes he is going to make a positive impact on the team and he likes his competitive nature.

“It’ll look different to what we’re used to, I mean he can play a little bit of motion but there’s an easy shot creator, finisher, somebody that you have to take into account no matter where he is on the floor," Curry said to reporters on Wednesday. “He plays at his own speed and gets to the foul line. You’ve got to have smart IQ basketball to figure it out on the fly but he’s a competitor at the highest of levels.”

Butler's competitive fire and skills are undeniable. If he stays healthy, he can put a team on his shoulders in the playoffs and he's also going to give the Warriors a big boost on defense, playing a free safety-syle role similar to what Andre Iguodala did.

It may still be considered a risky gamble by Golden State's front office and it will be interesting to see how this situation unfolds.

