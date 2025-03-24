"Stephen A. Smith somewhere punching the air rn": Fans in frenzy as Pat McAfee makes stunning LeBron James announcement 

Pat McAfee made a stunning announcement on Monday while he was on WWE’s European tour, as LA Lakers star LeBron James will be on his show this week. James is expected to touch on topics surrounding him and the upcoming NBA playoffs where the Lakers are currently on track to have a homecourt advantage, at least in the first round.

Ad

McAfee did not give much details about James’ appearance this week but said that the Lakers icon did not want to come on while the former NFL star was away.

“LeBron James is going to be on the show this week,” McAfee said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He said he didn’t want to come on when your dumba*s was on,” he added, referring to one of his co-hosts on 'The Pat McAfee Show.'

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

NBA fans were quick to react to James’ rare appearance after the announcement. Some quipped jokes about ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, who was confronted by James during a game last week.

“Stephen A. Smith somewhere punching the air rn,” one fan said.

“Stephen A Smith not gonna like this,” another fan said.

“Suck it little Stevie @stephenasmith," one fan added.

Meanwhile, other fans suggested topics that they could talk about once James attended the show. Some supporters said that they should talk about the LeBron edits that have been circulating around the internet in recent weeks.

Ad

“Ask him about bronify,” one fan said.

“please ask him about the tik tok song covers,” another fan said.

“Can you please talk to him about all the Lebron music!? Man on the lakers 🎵,” one fan said.

James’ appearance comes as the Lakers battle for playoff positioning in the Western Conference, where they stand at the fourth spot with a 43-27 record.

Ad

LeBron James feels “rusty” after injury layoff

LeBron James returned from a groin injury on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls. The injury sidelined him for two weeks before putting up 17 points, six rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes in the loss to the Bulls.

James commented on his game afterward.

“A little rusty, a little rusty, but I was happy to get back out there,” James said.

Ad

James, who is the oldest active player in the NBA at 40 years old, is averaging 24.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game this season. He has played 59 games so far and is expected to work into game shape in the final stretch of the regular season.

With the addition of Luka Doncic before the trade deadline, James has since adjusted his role with the team, conceding more ball touches to Doncic as they try to build their chemistry for a playoff push.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback