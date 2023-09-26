Stephen A. Smith suggests Damian Lillard to join LeBron James in search of 1st NBA title -"He the great white hope but he ain't Dame"

The Damian Lillard speculation is back up and running. The Portland Trail Blazers are seeking a better offer than the Miami Heat’s that has been sitting in front of them all summer. The Toronto Raptors are reportedly in the mix. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith is adding another team to the mix. He thinks Lillard may end up with LeBron James in the purple-and-gold.

Smith posed the idea of Lillard teaming up with James. He said it may be the best chance for Lillard to win his first title.

“Personally, I wish that Dame could be in LA. He doesn't want that but if he could be in LA with LeBron and Anthony Davis. I will tell you this, LeBron James might be about to win the fifth title if Damian Lillard was there with him and Anthony Davis,” Smith said.

Damian Lillard to the LA Lakers would be a groundbreaking deal. The trade would likely have to happen midseason as the Lakers cannot trade the players they signed this summer until December.

Many praised the roster construction of the Lakers this offseason. However, Smith laid out possible options the Lakers could give up to get Lillard.

“I’d gift wrapped D'Angelo Russell, I like Vanderbilt I'd give him up too. If I had to give up a Hachimura, I don't want to because I like Hachimura but I would. Bro I might give up Austin Reaves. I know he the great white hope but he ain't Dame," Smith said.

Austin Reaves became a fan favorite in LA. It would be interesting to see if the Lakers would part ways with the budding star for the aging Lillard.

Where could Damian Lillard land?

Stephen A. Smith wants no part of Damian Lillard potentially landing with the Raptors. He went on First Take and ripped the idea of Lillard moving north of the border.

“The Toronto Raptors, that makes no sense whatsoever. I didn't want to hear about the story after we talk about, I don't want to hear about it. I don't like it one bit and I hope that this is completely and patently false because that means absolutely nothing to what Damian Lillard's long-term plans are,” Smith said.

Smith does not believe the Raptors give Lillard a chance to win his first title. The Raptors missed the playoffs last season and did not make many big changes to their roster this summer.

“The reality is that he wants to be in a position where he can compete for a championship. If Toronto is an option, stay the hell in Portland. A waste of time to even think about going to the Toronto Raptors,” Smith said.

The trade discussions live on. Lillard will hopefully be dealt soon to end the summer of speculation.