Stephen Curry breaks multiple records with 49-point performance against Philadelphia 76ers

Stephen Curry owns many NBA records and added to his achievements on Monday as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 107-96. The two-time MVP exploded for 49 points in a scintillating performance that has left the league buzzing with excitement.

The fact that Stephen Curry scored those points against one of the top defensive teams in the league makes the feat even more astounding. The Golden State Warriors are just ninth in the Western Conference with a 29-29 record, while the Philadelphia 76ers are first in the East at 39-18.

Threes made last week:



36 - Steph Curry

35 - Cleveland Cavaliers

34 - Denver Nuggets

29 - Washington Wizards

26 - Detroit Pistons

25 - New Orleans Pelicans@StephenCurry30 is a machine 🔥 pic.twitter.com/D0NRPxFD37 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 19, 2021

According to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, Stephen Curry has recorded 46 three-pointers in his last five games. By doing so, he broke his own NBA record for most threes in a five-game stretch.

Curry also has six games with 10 or more threes this season. The entire league has five combined. In fact, he has more 10+ three-pointers this season than any other player has in their career. His Golden State Warriors teammate, Klay Thompson, has five games total with 10+ threes.

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry breaks records set by Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant

Stephen Curry #30 directs a play

In addition to the aforementioned records, Stephen Curry also broke a few records set by NBA luminaries Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

By scoring 40 or more points for the fifth time this April, the three-time champion surpassed Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan for the most 40-point games in a month by a player age-33 or older, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Witnessing greatness.



Wardell Stephen Curry.



49 PTS

14-28 FG

10 threes pic.twitter.com/65X2ial2Q6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2021

Advertisement

However, that’s not the only Kobe record that Curry broke.

In registering 11 straight games of 30 or more points for the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry surpassed Kobe Bryant’s NBA record for the longest streak by a player aged 33 years or older. This 11-game streak is also a franchise record, one that he owns ahead of Wilt Chamberlain, who had his own lengthy streak in 1964.

Also Read: Is Zion Williamson at the point sustainable for the New Orleans Pelicans' NBA Playoffs push?