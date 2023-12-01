Stephen Curry inched another step closer to being one of the most elite point guards of all time when he surpassed former legendary guards Magic Johnson and John Stockton with a unique stat line.

The Golden State Warriors superstar has 325 career games with 25+ points and 5+ assists compared to Magic and Stockton, who have 280 games combined. That came following the team's much-needed 120-114 win against the LA Clippers on Thursday.

The sharpshooter propped up with 26 points (his 11th 25+ points game), coupled with seven rebounds and eight assists. That put Curry well ahead of the LA Lakers legend and the Utah Jazz cornerstone in terms of 25+ point games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Curry's performance and the subsequent win saw the Warriors improve to 9-10 on the season. While they are still a win away from the .500 mark, they're back in the top 10 from as they look to build their way back into contention in a stacked Western Conference.

On the game front, Klay Thompson showed glimpses of returning to form as well with 22 points, six rebounds and two assists. The Warriors were without seasoned veteran Chris Paul and Gary Payton II but won nonetheless.

Can Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors win another championship?

At the moment, the answer will be a 'no'. While Stephen Curry has shouldered the Warriors single-handedly, the rest of the team has struggled with injuries and inconsistency.

Throw in additional unwarranted stress in the form of Draymond Green's suspension, the team has also faced challenges in terms of unhealthy distractions — the same as last year when the veteran was involved in a locker room dustup with Jordan Poole.

These factors could determine whether Golden State can win the title. Given their forgettable run in the first 20 games, they are far from the clinical unit that won the Larry O'Brien trophy in 2022.

Stephen Curry's stat line this season has been marvelous. At 35, he's playing over 30 minutes per game, averaging 29.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists from 16 games. His last five games have seen him average 27.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

With the rest of the Dubs needing to pick up the slack, the Warriors will be relieved that they have another 63 games to get back into contention.

As one of the few teams in the NBA with championship DNA and experience embedded in their identity, they will look up to Stephen Curry to return to title contention.