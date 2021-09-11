Stephen Curry hoping to provide access to opportunity with crypto venture

Stephen Curry recently became the global ambassador of FTX-the fastest growing digital exchange assets. He along with Tom Brady announced their partnership with the crypto firm, which has given their fans a lot to think about. It was only recently that Steph had tweeted that he wanted to learn more about crypto and days later he announced his collaboration with FTX.

We're excited to announce he's become FTX Global Ambassador and a shareholder. Though, who better to announce it than @StephenCurry30 himself?! pic.twitter.com/Ypj50hnumG — FTX - Built By Traders, For Traders (@FTX_Official) September 8, 2021

In a recent interview with Bloomberg's Emily Chang, the two-time MVP revealed what encouraged him to get into cryptocurrency. While speaking about the same in the interview, Steph said:

"Right now, it’s just about education. I think in terms of what it actually is, how it can be leveraged in the proper ways. I’m curious about it. I’m involved in it."

Steph believes that the crypto market is volatile

Stephen Curry is known to be one of the greatest shooters in the game of basketball. Although there is no doubt that he misses a few shots every game. The same is the case with crypto. Steph was pretty open about the discrepancies in the market during the interview.

Just getting started in the crypto game...y'all got any advice?? — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 7, 2021

"It’s a volatile kind of market right now. But the long-term prospects are very positive. What I’m trying to do with that partnership specifically is to create a socially conscious platform within crypto."

FTX as a brand was valued at $18 billion after recent fundraising. It has been actively involved in partnering with sports teams and players. Other than Steph and Curry, the organization also has the FTX arena where Miami Heat play during the NBA. They are also the official crypto exchange medium of Major League Baseball.

Crypto is expected to be around for a long time in the future. There are still doubts over how reliable it is, but with legends like Curry and Tom Brady being involved in partnerships, it will certainly gain more credibility. Speaking about crypto in the interview, Curry said:

"This is going to be around. This is going to be something that you can participate in. And hopefully we can create that access to opportunity through it and do it in a fun way too because it is kind of overwhelming when you think about a lot of the questions that people have about what is it actually doing."

